Indian Super League: Top 10 goals from ISL-4

Atharva Desai
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.15K   //    13 Sep 2018, 00:59 IST

Indian Super League is entering into its fifth year this time and the most awaited season 5 will commence on September 29, as the two time defending champions ATK will host Kerala Blasters at Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in the opening fixture of the season.

The quality of football has only gotten better with time since the tournament's inception in 2014. The last four years of the tournament have witnessed some of the greatest footballing stars like Dimitar Berbatov, Elano and Roberto Carlos. And there has been no scarcity of world-class goals in the tournament as all of us witnessed some unforgettable goals from Bernard Mendy, Iain Hume and Sushanth Mathew.

As the recent ISL season 5 promo conveys, the tournament is continually closing the gap of the quality of football between India and European nations and all it needs now is the support and love from the football fans.

As the new season approaches, we take a look at the best goals from ISL season 4 showcasing some of the finest footballing art to get ourselves prepared to see some more jaw-dropping goals this year.

#10 Lallianzuala Chhangte - Delhi Dynamos (vs FC Pune City, Match 5)

Delhi Dynamos were off to a flying start in the beginning weeks of the season. In match 5, as they were hosted by FC Pune City, one of the goals came from Lallianzuala Chhangte in the second half after a heavy touch by FCPC defender Gurtej and a defensive mistake by Rafa Lopez. Chhangte beat Vishal Kaith with a cheeky finish.

Video: Watch the goal here.

<p>
Lalliangzuala Chhangte for Delhi Dynamos


