Twitter reacts as David James is sacked by Kerala Blasters on same day as Jose Mourinho

David James

David James was finally sacked as the coach of Indian Super League side Kerala Blasters after a poor run of results.

James, who led Kerala Blasters to the ISL title in the inaugural 2014 season as player-coach, has been unable to manage to a second win this season. Kerala's only win came in the opening match against ATK and the club has suffered five losses in 11 games since then.

Blasters are languishing in the bottom half of the table after 12 games. They are placed eighth with just nine points and are no longer in the contention for a spot in the ISL playoffs.

The end was inevitable for James as the Manjappada, Fan Army of the Kerala Blasters, were unhappy with the team's display for over a month. Manjappada even boycotted Blasters' game against Jamshedpur, which saw the attendance drop shockingly to just around 8,000.

The Manjappada did a U-turn for the next game against FC Pune City but there were few takers for that match too with the team eventually losing 0-1.

James took over the role at Kerala for the second time at the start of this year after the club had fired Rene Meulensteen for the team's poor performance in the 2017-18 season.

Interestingly, James' departure was on the same as that of Jose Mourinho, who parted ways with Manchester United on Tuesday.

While James' Kerala Blasters lost 1-6 to Mumbai City FC, United were handed a 1-3 defeat by Liverpool over the weekend.

The Kerala Blasters management didn't exactly swoop in to fire James. They gave him about 12 games - five more than what Meulensteen received last season - before wielding the axe. Barring the 2-0 opening day victory over ATK, James' side have looked clueless in the ISL.

Constant chopping and changing, overreliance on a few individuals and the lack of a Plan B cost James his job at Blasters.

Twitter had a field day debating James' departure. Jamshedpur FC compared his exit with that of Mourinho and 'recommended' Mourinho to the Kerala side. A few other fans felt James should have stayed and it was the management which got its recruitment wrong in the place.

Here are a collection of tweets over the sacking of James -

David James goes to a bar.



Jose Mourinho: You too!#copied — Avik Roy (@Avik_Sportsman) December 18, 2018

Almost the same story with @KeralaBlasters and David James! https://t.co/KXpOwNXiQy — Adarsh Shenoy (@shenoy_adarsh) December 18, 2018

As we part ways, we thank you for everything positive that you've done for the club. You wore our badge with pride, like nobody else. You brought in good players for the present and the future as well. And you gave us your honest effort.

We wish you only the best in your future pic.twitter.com/nINo8uxrnm — Manjappada KBFC Fans (@kbfc_manjappada) December 18, 2018

David James sacked by Kerala Blasters. Was always coming after the 6-1 thrashing in Mumbai. Somewhere, there’s a chuckling Berbatov...#HeroISL #KBFC — Brendon Netto (@BrendonNetto) December 18, 2018

We all miss u sir.....in my opinion david james is good coach.... — Akshay Sathyan (@AkshaySathyan4) December 18, 2018

@KeralaBlasters BAD BAD BAD desicion by u. David James is not the one to go out of the team u management is the one to go out. — Vijay Sankar S (@VijaySankarEl92) December 18, 2018

Good #DavidJames was sacked. He didn't bring glory to @KeralaBlasters even though he was awarded a long contract. Perhaps he wasn't the right manager. Now #KBFC need to appoint a proper coach who can manage in #HeroISL level and bring in right players. — Shreyas7_10 (@shreyas7_10) December 18, 2018

Rene Meulensteen was sacked after the last league match of 2017 (3-1 defeat to Bengaluru) and #DavidJames has followed the trend (last match of 2018). Hmm — Arun George (@saysarun) December 18, 2018

Hey Hockey India another foreign coach David James is available too — Give Me Hockey (@hockeyind) December 18, 2018

