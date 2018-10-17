ISL 2018-19: Video shows NorthEast United FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh punching ATK's Gerson Vieira

TP Rehenesh makes a save during NorthEast United's game against ATK at the Salt Lake Stadium (Image Courtesy: ISL)

Two defeats in their opening two matches - ATK have had the worst possible start to their Indian Super League (ISL) campaign and they have now been left wondering 'what could have been?' after a video shows NorthEast United FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh punching ATK defender Gerson Vieira during their October 4 game at the Salt Lake Stadium.

In the fifth minute of the game, Rehenesh is seen landing a fist on Gerson for no reason at all. A corner taken by ATK's El Maimouni Noussair is headed out by NEUFC striker Bartholomew Ogbeche at the near post.

Gerson is seen attempting a header just in case and a couple of seconds later, Rehenesh strikes the ATK defender.

The incident went unnoticed by the referee but it now turns out to be a crucial miss as ATK later had a man of their own sent off and lost the game 0-1.

Considering this happened in the fifth minute of the game and is easily a foul that could have resulted in a red card for Rehenesh, the proceedings of the match could have been very different.

Later in the game, referee Tejas Nagvenkar booked ATK defender Sena Ralte twice and gave him the marching orders, forcing the hosts to play with 10 men for an hour.

Steve Coppell's side managed to hold NorthEast United FC until the 89th minute. Rowllin Borges headed in from a corner and ATK succumbed to their second loss in the ISL.

The video of the incident was accessed by Sportskeeda ahead of ATK's third ISL game, against Delhi Dynamos.

On Thursday, NorthEast United FC will face Chennaiyin FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the Tamil Nadu Capital and it remains to be seen whether Rehenesh will be available for the match.

It's not the first time that Rehenesh has lost cool and vented out. The Kerala goalkeeper made obscene gestures at East Bengal fans protesting against the team's poor display outside the East Bengal tent in April last year.

In his ISL career, Rehenesh has received a straight red once for a foul against Kerala Blasters' Mark Sifneos last year. Had the referee taken notice of this during the game, ATK could have salvaged at least a point from the match.