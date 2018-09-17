ISL 2018-19: 5 Key Players for FC Goa This Season

Can FC Goa bring their impediments to an end?

FC Goa have always been one of the dominant forces right from the launch of the Hero Indian Premier League in 2014. Qualifying for the playoffs has not been a daunting task for the blues, but the failure to cross the victory line in semi-finals and finals has always been a conundrum.

Robert Pires, Andre Santos, Lucio, and Manuel Lanzarote are some of the players to have worn the famous blue shirt at the Fatorda. There have not been too many changes at the club, with the legendary Zico spending three years with the blues and Spanish international Sergio Lobera Rodriguez taking over the Brazilian mastermind last season. The 41-year-old not only took the Blues to the semifinals, but the Goa faithful witnessed scintillating football at full-throttle as his side finished as top scorers in last year's tournament.

Goa have been active in the transfer market, with Manuel Lanzarote and Bruno Pinheiro departing from the club which paved way for the new incomers. Carlos Pena, Miguel Palanca, Mourtada Fall, Jakichand Singh, Lenny Rodrigues, and Nirmal Chhetri will be featuring for the blues in the upcoming season.

With another campaign of high expectations on the cards, let's look at the five players who could play a big hand in the forthcoming season for FC Goa.

#5 Carlos Pena (Left-back)

Goa's Number 17 Carlos Pena

The Barcelona product decided to leave his country following an incessant approach from the Indian Super League club FC Goa in 2018. The left-back spent most of his time playing in the Spanish second division with various clubs including FC Barcelona B, Albacete, Valladolid, Oviedo, Getafe, and Lorca.

The Spanish international is balanced with his defensive and offensive approach by averaging 1.3 interceptions and 1.2 tackles per game. Besides that, he registered his name on the sheet by assisting his old teammates thrice.

With the former FC Goa defender Narayan Das plying his trade to Delhi Dynamos, Carlos Pena needs to bring all his experience into play as he has a key role in the upcoming campaign.

