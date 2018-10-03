ISL 2018: 7 foreign debutants to look out for

olive paul FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 868 // 03 Oct 2018, 16:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mourtada Fall

In 2014, when the Indian Super League started, the league had a ‘marquee player’ rule. The rule continued in the second and third seasons. In the fourth edition, the marquee player rule was scrapped. Most clubs awoke to financial realities and extravagance made way for pragmatism. There was a shift in approach and clubs started to invest smartly.

In the league's fourth season, unknown entities like Ferran Corominas, Manuel Lanzarote, Miku, and Ahmed Jahou rose to prominence; best examples of shrewd foreign signings and perfect for the Indian Super League.

Here is a pick of seven foreign recruits who have the potential to make a huge difference in the fifth edition of the Indian Super League:

Mourtada Fall - FC Goa

FC Goa scored the most number of goals in the league last season – 42, but their defense proved to be their Achilles heel.

The 30-year-old Senegalese will be expected to shore up a leaky defense, which conceded goals galore last season.

Head coach, Sergio Lobera, was all praise for his new signing. "Fall is a powerful centre-back and is physically very strong. He is an excellent player who will suit our system of playing the ball out of defense," he said.

The Senegalese defender won the Moroccan League twice and the CAF (Confederation of African Football) Champions League once, all with Wydad. Fall has also represented his national team, Senegal, on three occasions.

The 6ft 3in African is a great addition to Sergio Lobera's team and will provide much-needed strength and aerial presence in the Gaurs’ backline.

1 / 7 NEXT