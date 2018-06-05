ISL 2018: Anwar Ali signs for Mumbai City FC from Minerva Punjab

Mumbai paid a record fee to sign the young defender

Anwar Ali during the FIFA U-17 World Cup

Mumbai City FC have signed Indian U-17 star Anwar Ali from last year's I-League winners Minerva Punjab. The young defender joins the Islanders for a record-breaking transfer fee for a player below the age of eighteen.

Mumbai City FC had a below par 2017/18. They finished seventh in the Indian Super League table and went out in the round of sixteen in the inaugural Super Cup.

On the contrary, Minerva Punjab had a fantastic campaign as they finished the I-League as champions. However, Ali did not play a part in Minerva's title-winning exploits as he was loaned out to the Indian Arrows for the 2017/18 season.

Mumbai City FC have completed the signing of Indian U-17 star Anwar Ali from Minerva Punjab. The young defender will spend the 2018/19 season at Minerva, before linking up with his new teammates for the 2019/2020 season.

Regarding the transfer of Ali, Minerva Punjab released a statement which read, “The historic deal inked between Minerva Punjab FC and Mumbai City FC will see Anwar Ali be the highest paid U-18 player in the country which includes 30 lakhs alone being paid to Apollo Minerva Punjab FC as the transfer fees.

"However, Mumbai City FC would need to wait for a season to avail the services of the Punjabi lad who would again be returning back to AIFF's Indian Arrows that plays in the Hero I-League to fulfill his commitments after which he would be available for selections.”

Ali will play for Minerva Punjab for another season, on loan from Mumbai City FC, before linking up with the Islanders for the 2019/2020 season. So far, the youngster has developed really well and will look to continue to do so.

Mumbai City have potentially unearthed a gem in Anwar Ali and expectations will be high with the youngster. The Islanders are already looking towards the future, as they completed the signings of Ali and Subashish Bose before the start of the new ISL season.

