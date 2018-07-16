ISL 2018: ATK sign ex-FC Goa star Manuel Lanzarote

Lanzarote with ex-club FC Goa

What's the story?

After setting the ISL alight last season, Spaniard Manuel Lanzarote has signed for former champions ATK. The midfield maestro signs from FC Goa.

In case you didn't know...

The 34-year-old Spanish midfielder is a product of Barcelona's acclaimed La Masia. However, the mercurial winger never got the chance to play for the Catalan club at a senior level.

Lanzarote did enjoy a decent career in Spain, however. The Spaniard mostly played for lower division sides. However, he has also represented relatively well-known clubs, such as Real Zaragoza, Eibar, and Espanyol. Lanzarote's only trip outside Spain, before coming to India, was to Greece where he played for first division side Asteras Tripoli.

The heart of the matter

ATK took to the social media to announce what their fans have been expecting for a while. The announcement was regarding ATK's latest signing Manuel Lanzarote, who joins the club after enjoying a breakthrough campaign with FC Goa.

The Spaniard set the Fatorda stadium alight last season, this @IndSuperLeague edition, he's coming to the City of Joy. Welcome to the ATK family, Super-Manuel Lanzarote! #AamarBukeyATK pic.twitter.com/efR4a00bAw — ATK (@WorldATK) July 16, 2018

Lanzarote's debut campaign in the Indian Super League was extremely successful, as the Spaniard notched thirteen goals from midfield while supplying six assists.

The Spaniard, along with compatriot Coro, set the ISL alight with their goalscoring exploits as they helped FC Goa to a third-place finish. With the help of Lanzarote, FC Goa managed to rack-up a league-high forty-two goals in nineteen games.

Lanzarote becomes the latest player to join ATK as they look to rebuild their squad from scratch.

What's next?

The two-time champions suffered a disastrous campaign last time around, as they finished second to last on the league table. The Kolkata-based club also had to let go of manager Teddy Sheringham mid-way through the season, owing to the team's poor form.

However, with a new season right around the corner, ATK has decided to go completely fresh and rebuild the team from scratch. To that effect, Lanzarote becomes the latest player to join the ATK revolution.

Will the signing of Manuel Lanzarote prove to be a game-changer for ATK? Can Lanzarote once again prove his credentials as one of the best players in the league?