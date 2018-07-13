ISL 2018: ATK signs ex-Morocco U23 star Noussair El Maimouni

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 458 // 13 Jul 2018, 12:08 IST

Noussair El Maimouni (left) playing for Moghreb Athletic Tetouan v Auckland City FC

What's the story?

Two-time Indian Super League champions ATK have completed a deal to sign ex-Morocco U23 star Noussair El Maimouni. The 27-year-old midfielder joins ATK from Moroccan club Ittihad de Tangier.

In case you didn't know...

Born in Tetouan, the 27-year-old joined his hometown side Moghreb de Tetouan early on in his career. El Maimouni would go on to play for them for seven years, before joining Ittihad de Tangier last year.

However, after failing to nail down a starting spot in the Ittihad line up, El Maimouni would return to his hometown club on a season-long loan deal. He has won his domestic league on three occasions - 2012, 2014, and 2018.

The heart of the matter

Former champions ATK announced via Twitter, that they have completed the signing of Noussair El Maimouni.

Please welcome in joining our latest addition to the #ATK family Noussair El Maimouni!#AamarBukeyATK pic.twitter.com/XeV0D6VL3f — ATK (@WorldATK) July 13, 2018

This is El Maimouni's first adventure outside his native Morocco as he joins Steve Coppell's side.

Two-time champions ATK suffered a terrible campaign last time around, as they finished second bottom in the league standings. A tumultuous season also saw them sack first-team manager Teddy Sheringham midway through the campaign. Irish forward Robbie Keane saw out the rest of the season as player-manager.

The Kolkata-based side will be hoping that their latest acquisition adds some depth to their midfield, while also helping them return to their former glory.

What's next?

ATK have been very active in the transfer market before the 2018/19 Indian Super League season begins. So far they have signed twelve players, as they look to completely reshuffle their squad.

Among them have been a few shrewd signings too. John Johnson and Manuel Lanzarote have both joined on free transfers, from Bengaluru FC and FC Goa respectively. Dangerous centre-forward Kalu Uche has also joined from Delhi Dynamos.

Noussair El Maimouni becomes ATK's fourth international signing for the campaign as the former champions appear determined to return to their glory days.

