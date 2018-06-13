ISL 2018: Marcelinho to stay at FC Pune City

During his last outing with FC Pune City he scored eight goals in 17 appearances

Press Release NEWS News 13 Jun 2018, 13:48 IST 387 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Marcelinho

The Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor co-owned Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City today announced retaining their skipper Marcelinho for the 2018-19 season. One of the top scorers for the club, Marcelinho led the team from the front to a historic first semi-finals appearance.

Speaking on the bringing back the Brazilian winger, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, “You can’t let go the best you have. In Marcelinho, we not only have an impressive footballer but also a great team player and leader par excellence. His performance created a lasting impression on both the club and the fans alike and we are confident he will continue from where he left last season.”

During his last outing with FC Pune City he scored eight goals in 17 appearances including a stunning hat-trick against NorthEast United FC. Besides he also made seven assists with his energetic runs showing his tendency to feed the ball well across the team. With Emiliano Alfaro announced last week to join FC Pune City, Marcelinho would look to re-ignite the fiery partnership with his Latin American teammate.

“I am excited to join back FC Pune City, the club is now my second home. We created history last season and our goal for the coming season would be to match and better the performance. I can’t wait to get back to training grounds and take the field at Balewadi in front of the boisterous and inspirational Orange Army” expressed Marcelinho.