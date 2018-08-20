Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC launch new kit ahead of 2018/19 season

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News
1.26K   //    20 Aug 2018, 14:49 IST

New kit, same results?
New kit, same results?

What's the story?

Chennaiyin FC have launched their new home kit for the 2018/19 Indian Super League season.

In case you didn't know...

Chennaiyin beat Bengaluru 3-2 in the 2017/18 Indian Super League final. The Marina Machans had fallen behind to an early goal by Indian National team skipper Sunil Chhetri. However, they responded by scoring three of their own. Alves scored a brace while Augusto provided some breathing space.

Bengaluru's Miku scored in additional time but was unable to stop Chennaiyin from winning.

The heart of the matter

Chennaiyin FC have unveiled their new threads for the upcoming Indian Super League season. The basic colour for their new kit is once again blue and is complemented by black trimmings.

The Marina Machans made use of the tagline - New Skin, New Blue, Same Desire - to unveil their new kit. Once again, Chennaiyin's kits are produced by Performax. The two-time champions are sponsored by Lloyd and Apollo Tyres.

Jeje and Co. presented the new Chennaiyin FC kit, which was launched via a video on Twitter. Coach of the year John Gregory was also present in the video.

The Marina Machans have a brand new kit but time will tell whether they back to their old habit of winning titles.

What's next?

The two-time champions will be heading into the fifth Indian Super League season extremely confident. Chennaiyin currently have the most balanced squad, along with a great coach, and an enthusiastic owner.

The Marina Machans will be hoping for similar results in their new attire threads, as they go on looking for a record third Indian Super League title.

Will Chennaiyin be able to conquer India yet again and win their third title? Or will ISL see a new champion rise? Do let us know in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018 Chennaiyin FC Jeje Lalpekhlua Indian Football
Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
Chennaiyin FC squad list for pre-season tour to Malaysia
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC sign one-year extension with star...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign Chennaiyin FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign former Chennaiyin FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory gets LMA...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC sign young defender Dinliana...
RELATED STORY
Top 10 moments of Indian Super League
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC sign former Chelsea player Kevin...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC complete triple deal to get Mizo...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC sign goalkeeping duo Sanjiban...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us