ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC launch new kit ahead of 2018/19 season

New kit, same results?

What's the story?

Chennaiyin FC have launched their new home kit for the 2018/19 Indian Super League season.

In case you didn't know...

Chennaiyin beat Bengaluru 3-2 in the 2017/18 Indian Super League final. The Marina Machans had fallen behind to an early goal by Indian National team skipper Sunil Chhetri. However, they responded by scoring three of their own. Alves scored a brace while Augusto provided some breathing space.

Bengaluru's Miku scored in additional time but was unable to stop Chennaiyin from winning.

The heart of the matter

Chennaiyin FC have unveiled their new threads for the upcoming Indian Super League season. The basic colour for their new kit is once again blue and is complemented by black trimmings.

The Marina Machans made use of the tagline - New Skin, New Blue, Same Desire - to unveil their new kit. Once again, Chennaiyin's kits are produced by Performax. The two-time champions are sponsored by Lloyd and Apollo Tyres.

Jeje and Co. presented the new Chennaiyin FC kit, which was launched via a video on Twitter. Coach of the year John Gregory was also present in the video.

The Marina Machans have a brand new kit but time will tell whether they back to their old habit of winning titles.

What's next?

The two-time champions will be heading into the fifth Indian Super League season extremely confident. Chennaiyin currently have the most balanced squad, along with a great coach, and an enthusiastic owner.

The Marina Machans will be hoping for similar results in their new attire threads, as they go on looking for a record third Indian Super League title.

Will Chennaiyin be able to conquer India yet again and win their third title? Or will ISL see a new champion rise? Do let us know in the comments below.