ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC sign former Barcelona B playmaker Andrea Orlandi

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.25K // 06 Aug 2018, 14:57 IST

Orlandi playing for ex-club Swansea City

What's the story?

Indian Super League 2017/18 champions Chennaiyin FC have completed the signing of Spanish-Italian midfielder Andrea Orlandi. Orlandi, who has played in both the Premier League and the La Liga, joins Chennaiyin on a one-year deal.

In case you didn't know...

In 2012, playing in the Premier League for his ex-club Swansea City, Orlandi scored one of the fastest ever goals. The goal was clocked in at Twenty-Five seconds after Orlandi headed in the ball off a Scott Sinclair cross. Orlandi's goal was the fastest goal scored in the league for the last five years.

The heart of the matter

Chennaiyin FC announced, via Twitter, that they have completed the signing of ex-Premier League and La Liga player Andrea Orlandi. The Spanish-born Italian midfielder joins Chennaiyin for the upcoming Indian Super League season.

The wait for namma new No. 10 is over!



Please welcome Spanish-born Italian midfielder Andrea Orlandi, who joins us on a one-year deal 💪



Read more on #10RLANDI: https://t.co/zt95Gp5Ny3#PoduMachiGoalu pic.twitter.com/oEUfjJtzZm — Chennaiyin F.C. 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) August 6, 2018

Orlandi began his career playing for Spanish side Alaves. The midfielder mostly played for the Basque club's reserve side while making a few appearances with the senior team.

Even though Orlandi was at Alaves for four years, he was loaned to Barcelona B for two of them. The attacking midfielder played for Barca's reserve side from 2005 to 2007 and even made an appearance for the senior team after they had secured the title.

Orlandi finally left Spain in search of first-team football. The midfielder landed in Wales and signed for the then lower league side Swansea City. For the next five years, Orlandi stayed with Swansea City, even helping them win promotion to the Premier League. He further played for the Welsh club for their debut campaign in the Premier League.

The midfielder left Swansea in 2012 to look for new opportunities. He would further go on to play for English sides Brighton and Blackpool, before moving outside England to play for Anorthosis, APOEL, and Novara.

What's next?

Two-time champions Chennaiyin will be looking for their third ISL title in the 2018/19 season. If they indeed manage to do so, they will become the first side to win three titles.

However, in order to do so, Chennaiyin will have to strengthen their squad, which they have been doing in this transfer window. The Champions have brought in several good young players for the upcoming campaign and have now found themselves a new number ten in Andrea Orlandi, after the departure of Rene Milhelic.

