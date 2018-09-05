ISL 2018: Chennaiyin FC sign India's U-17 World Cup stars Rahim Ali, Abhijit Sarkar, and Deepak Tangri

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 480 // 05 Sep 2018, 16:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Chennaiyin FC have looked to secure their future with the triple signing of India U-19 stars

What's the story?

Chennaiyin FC has looked to secure their future with the triple signing of India U19 stars Rahim Ali, Deepak Tangri, and Abhijit Sarkar.

The trio joins the current champions on a three-year deal each and will be immediately loaned back to Indian Arrows, which is All India Football Federation's developmental side.

In case you didn't know...

The trio of Ali, Tangri, and Sarkar are currently a part of the India U-19 football team. Sarkar and Ali were also a part of the U-17 squad that took part in the FIFA U-17 World Cup in New Delhi last year.

The heart of the matter

Chennaiyin FC have taken to Twitter to announce the triple signing of India U-19 players Abhijit Sarkar, Rahim Ali, and Deepak Tangri on three-year deals. The trio joins from Indian Arrows, to whom they will be immediately loaned back, so as to continue their development.

Chennaiyin FC is delighted to announce the signing of India U19 internationals Rahim Ali, Abhijit Sarkar and Deepak Tangri on 3-year deals each!



Read More: https://t.co/eER9ML7dYp#PoduMachiGoalu pic.twitter.com/dcv5I7GMB1 — Chennaiyin F.C. 🏆🏆 (@ChennaiyinFC) September 5, 2018

Speaking to Chennaiyin's website about the triple acquisition was Co-owner Mrs Vita Dani, who labelled this move as another step in their youth development.

"It is our constant endeavour at Chennaiyin FC to nurture young talent and provide them with the best platform to grow further. We are very proud to have as many as 13 players across all national teams of the country.

The signing of Abhijit, Rahim and Deepak is yet another mark of our commitment towards youth development. We look forward to them joining us next year after another season with Indian Arrows where I am sure they will continue to develop under the guidance of AIFF and its coaches," Mrs Dani told Chennaiyin FC.

What's next?

The Marina Machans have already secured two Indian Super League titles. They go into the 2018/19 season, looking for their third.

At the same time, the current champions have taken steps towards securing their future with the signings of young stars. Chennaiyin have brought U-21 stars, such as Isaac Vanmalsawma, Laldinliana Renthlei, Abhijit Sarkar, Rahim Ali, and Deepak Tangri with the same motive in mind.

Will Chennaiyin's strategy of securing young Indian talent work in a league as dynamic as the ISL? Do let us know in the comments below.