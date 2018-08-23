ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos FC sign Spanish defender Marti Crespi Pascual

Marti Crespi battling for the ball against Pedro Rodriguez

What's the story?

Delhi Dynamos have completed the signing of Marti Crespi Pascual. The Spanish defender becomes the third from his country to sign for the Dynamos this season.

In case you didn't know...

The Spaniard started his career with Mallorca. After playing for their reserve side, he broke through into the main team. However, he couldn't nail down a starting spot and was sent on several loans.

Crespi then signed for Ukranian side Chornomorets before returning to Spain with Racing Santander. Short spells with Racing and Sabadell followed before the Spaniard was roped in by Qingdao Huanghai. After one season at Huanghai, the defender joined Nei Mongol Zhongyou.

The heart of the matter

Delhi Dynamos have announced, via Twitter, that they have completed the signing of Marti Crespi Pascual. The defender will link up with his new teammates ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League season.

Make that 5!



Delhi Dynamos FC is delighted to announce the signing of defender @m_crespi_21. #RoarWithTheLions #TogetherWeCan pic.twitter.com/6aKv6OHn0u — Delhi Dynamos FC (@DelhiDynamos) August 23, 2018

The Spaniard becomes the fifth international signing for the Dynamos. He also is the third Spanish signing of the season for Delhi. And with a Spanish coach at the helm, one must wonder if the Dynamos are moving towards a new style of play.

What's next?

Delhi Dynamos suffered from a terrible campaign last time around. The Dynamos were lacking depth all over the pitch and in the end, had to pay for it. They finished eighth on the table, winning just five of their eighteen matches.

In order to make sure that the situation doesn't repeat itself in the future, the Delhi-based club has been very active in the transfer market. They have now signed their fifth international player ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League season. Marcos Tebar, Francisco Dorronsoro, Rene Mihelic, and Andrija Kaluderovic.

Will Marti Crespi prove to be a good signing of Delhi Dynamos? Do let us know in the comments below.