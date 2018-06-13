ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Bikramjit Singh on a three-year deal

The Punjab-born midfielder joins Delhi from Chennaiyin FC.

Bikramjit Singh in action for Chennaiyin FC

What's the story?

Delhi Dynamos continue building their team in the pre-season as they sign Bikramjit Singh. The former Mohun Bagan midfielder signs a three year deal with the Dynamos.

In case you didn't know...

Born in Gurdaspur, Punjab, Singh started his professional career with the Palian Arrows. Singh played for the Arrows for two seasons before switching allegiances to Churchill Brothers.

After another two-year stint, Singh joined Kolkata-based Mohun Bagan, initially on loan and then permanently.

Singh was brought in on loan by FC Goa for the first season of the Indian Super League. He then joined ATK, once again on loan from Mohun Bagan.

In 2017, Singh completed a permanent move to Chennaiyin FC.

Heart of the matter

Delhi Dynamos announced - via Twitter - that they have signed the Punjab-born Bikramjit Singh on a three-year deal. The midfielder has played for three ISL sides prior to joining the Dynamos and will look to bring that experience in the Dynamos' midfield.

We’ve added some STEEL in our midfield as our very own @BikramFootball joins the Lions on a 3-year deal.#RoarWithTheLions pic.twitter.com/VRwXXVtFO6 — Delhi Dynamos FC (@DelhiDynamos) June 13, 2018

Although Singh is yet to make his International debut for the senior National Team, he has represented the country on various junior levels. Singh has been a part of every junior Indian side, ranging from U-13 to U-23, and will hope that his journey with Delhi can help him get that elusive senior cap.

Bikramjit Singh becomes Delhi Dynamos' latest signing after the club finalized deals for Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Siam Hanghal, and Daniel Lalhlimpuia.

What's next?

Delhi Dynamos will hope that their new signings are able to help them get over a miserable campaign. The Dynamos finished eighth in the league, after going on an eight-match winless run. Delhi also suffered a horrible six-match losing run during the course of the 2017/18 season.

So far, Delhi has opted to go for young players rather than attracting big names. The Dynamos will hope that this change in strategy is enough to push them towards the ISL summit with the newly signed players making a positive impact. Do you think Delhi's latest signings, including Bikramjit Singh, have the potential to turn the tables and bring good fortune for their new team? Do let us know in the comments section below.