ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Serbian striker Andrija Kaluderovic

Andrija Kaluderovic (left) playing for Wellington Phoenix

What's the story?

Indian Super League side Delhi Dynamos have completed the signing of striker Andrija Kaluderovic. The Serbian forward last played for A-League side Wellington Phoenix, for whom he finished as the top scorer last season.

In case you didn't know...

Delhi fans will be excited by their latest foreign signing, Andrija Kaluderovic. The Serbian striker has delivered goals wherever he has played.

The 31-year-old started his career with local club OFK Beograd, with who he was attached for five years. In those five years, Kaluderovic went out on five loan spells which helped him develop his overall game.

The Serbian left Beograd in 2009 and for the next nine years, travelled the whole world. His ventures took him to various countries such as China, Australia, Lithuania, Serbia, Thailand, Qatar, and Cyprus. Wherever Kaluderovic went, he delivered goals.

The heart of the matter

Delhi Dynamos announced, via Twitter, that they have completed the signing of Andrija Kaluderovic. The Serbian links up with DDFC ahead of the 2018/19 season, as he becomes the fourth foreign signing of the Delhi club.

New coach Josep Gombau was full of praise for his new striker, lauding his pace and finishing.

"Andrija is a very intelligent player who is quick and a good finisher. I have seen him play in the Australian league and he has performed consistently well both in the league and the continental cups as well. He has a great mentality and experience which will really help the side," Gombau told the Delhi Dynamos website.

The striker himself revealed his delight at signing for an ISL club, a league he believes is very popular.

"I am excited to have joined a new league and a new team in Delhi Dynamos. The popularity of ISL is for everyone to see and a lot of foreign players are here so I am no stranger to this competition. I want to give my best and hopefully, we will have a good season," Kaluderovic told the DDFC website.

What's next?

Delhi Dynamos did not enjoy a good season last time around. However, they have been active in the transfer market with a view towards building a title-winning team. Kaluderovic becomes the latest cog in the DDFC machinery as they head into the new season eager to forget the ghosts of the past.

Do you think Andrija Kaluderovic keep up his good form and deliver goals for the Delhi Dynamos? Do let us know in the comments below.