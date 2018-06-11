ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Siam Hanghal on a 2-year deal from Kerala Blasters

Delhi Dynamos announced the signing on their official Twitter account

Siam Hanghal playing against his new employers

What's the story?

Delhi Dynamos have completed the signing of midfielder Siam Hanghal. The 25-year-old joins Delhi on a two year deal from Kerala Blasters.

In case you didn't know...

The Manipur born midfielder spent his early days at Palian Arrows before making the big move to Bengaluru FC. Hanghal played over thirty-five times for Bengaluru, across all competitions, scoring two goals. He then moved to North East United on loan, before completing a permanent move to Chennaiyin.

Another stint in the I-League followed, this time with Mumbai FC, for whom Hanghal played in the 2016-17 season. The young midfielder then joined Kerala Blasters for the 2017-18 ISL season.

Heart of the matter

Delhi Dynamos announced via their official Twitter account that young midfielder Siam Hanghal has joined the ranks. Hanghal will join the Dynamos on a two-year deal and will play for the capital side in the upcoming Indian Super League season.

WELCOME SIAM! The club has bolstered its midfield with the signing of 25-year old Siam Hanghal on a 2 year deal. #RoarWithTheLions pic.twitter.com/cQylez6ZKZ — Delhi Dynamos FC (@DelhiDynamos) June 11, 2018

The young midfielder will link up with the capital side ahead of their 2018-19 Indian Super League campaign.

The Dynamos have been fairly active in the transfer market, signing Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Danial Lalhlimpuia, and now, Siam Hanghal. There is also a different strategy in the works for the Dynamos, as they are now targeting young players in order to build a team for the future.

What's next?

Delhi endured a terrible 2017-18 campaign, as they finished eighth in the league table. Although the Dynamos had no trouble in the scoring department, their defence was all over the place. Delhi conceded a league-high thirty-seven goals in just eighteen matches, averaging over two goals per game.

The Dynamos will hope that signing of Hanghal can help them turn around their fortunes, and ensure that they enjoy a better season than the last time around.