ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Spanish goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro for upcoming season

Francisco Dorronsoro (Credits: AS)

What's the story?

Delhi Dynamos have signed Spanish goalkeeper Francisco Dorrosoro for the upcoming Indian Super League season. Dorronsoro joins the Dynamos after leaving Spanish side Lorca FC.

In case you didn't know...

If one takes a look at the goalkeepers from the Premier League or Serie A, one will find that Dorronsoro is relatively shorter as compared to them. The Spaniard stands at 5 ft 11 in, inches short of the average mark.

However, this is a very well known trend in Spanish football, with the average goalkeeper height in the Spanish leagues being almost two inches shorter than that of the English Leagues.

He was the main keeper at his former club, Lorca FC, and would now look to become a regular for the Dynamos.

The heart of the matter

Delhi Dynamos announced, via Twitter, that they have completed the signing of goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro for the 2018/19 Indian Super League season. The Spaniard becomes the Dynamos' third foreign signing and will compete with Albino Gomes for the number one spot in the Delhi team.

Dorronsoro started his career with Zaragoza, before signing his first professional contract with Universidad Zaragoza. The shot-stopper played one season for the club before signing with the Zaragoza 'B' team.

Over the next four years, the Spaniard would guard the goal for the Zaragoza reserve team. He would move on to Alcoyano, after completing his four years with Zaragoza 'B' in 2009.

After a three-year stint at Alcoyano, Dorronsoro moved to Alcorcon for a year. The Spaniard shot-stopper was not given enough opportunities at the Madrid club and was on the move again a year later.

Stints at Albacete and Lorca soon followed, with the Spaniard establishing himself as the number one at the latter.

What's next?

The Dynamos will hope that Dorronsoro brings some quality with himself, both in terms of shot-stopping and playing out from the back. They conceded 37 goals last season and finished at 8th position. In fact, the Dynamos were the team to concede the most number of goals in the season. The Dynamos scored 27 goals, which is a decent number, but leaked in just too many which ruined the Goal difference and was the reason for such a dismal finish. Whether their new signing will be able to rectify this problem or not, only time will tell.

