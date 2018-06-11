Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018: Emiliano Alfaro extends his contract with FC Pune City

'Alfaro has been one of our key core members and is a fan favourite too,' says FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel

Press Release
NEWS
News 11 Jun 2018, 18:36 IST
242

Emiliano Alfaro
Emiliano Alfaro in action

Pune, 11th June 2018: The Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor co-owned Indian Super League (ISL) club, FC Pune City today retained the services of striker Emiliano Alfaro for the 2018-19 season. The Uruguayan joined the club in 2017-18 playing each and every match last season.

Speaking on retaining Alfaro, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, “Alfaro has been one of our key core members and a fan favourite too. He clocked almost 90 minutes in every game he played last season and his speed and decision making up-front contributed big time to FC Pune City’s historic run to its first-ever playoffs. His performance was exemplary and we are glad to have retained his services for the upcoming season.”

The striker plied his trade as a professional first in his home country’s national premier division club Liverpool FC in 2006. He donned the national colours against Italy in a friendly match in 2011 that got Italian club Lazio to pick him. He spent three seasons with Lazio before joining Uruguayan club Liverpool FC in 2014-15 helping them win the Segunda Division Title. During his stint with FC Pune City, Alfaro played 19 games and scored 9 goals making him the highest scorer of the club. Alongside skipper Marcelinho, the two were one of the most lethal striking pairs last season.

Expressing his happiness, Alfaro said he is looking forward to his second stint with FC Pune City. “I am excited to don the Orange & Purple of FC Pune City again this season. After being a part of this exciting group last season, the decision to continue was as easy as it gets. I am confident that our team will continue from where it finished last season and give Orange Army more reasons to celebrate.”

