ISL 2018: Ex-Chennaiyin FC star alleges corruption in Indian football
What's the story?
In a series of screenshots from an email conversation, former Indian international player Godwin Franco has raised concerns regarding the integrity of selection in Indian club football circuit.
Godwin, who has won the Indian Super League title with Chennaiyin FC in 2015, took to social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook to raise a storm. He claims to have sent an email to FIFPro (International Federation of Professional Footballers) while it is his conversation with a member of FPAI (Football Players’ Association of India) which has been flashed in the media. Godwin has alleged that FPAI, in reply to one of his concerns, asked him to use unfair means to get into a club in India.
In case you didn't know...
Godwin has been in professional football for over 15 years now. He has won over 14 trophies with various clubs including ISL with Chennaiyin. He has two international caps in 2006 as well. The Sesa Football Academy graduate made the headlines after being selected for a trial by former Bundesliga champions Fortuna Dusseldorf in 2013. Currently, he is playing for C.D Guadalupe in the football league in Mexico after making a comeback from a major road accident in 2015.
The heart of the matter
Godwin is in the news recently after raising this controversial issue of malpractice in Indian football. The 33-year-old Indian international has uploaded three screenshots which he claims to be a part of his email conversation with FPAI and FIFPro.
The major point of contention has been the reply from FPAI which he has been highlighted to put forward his demand for a fair and transparent selection process in Indian clubs.
The series of tweets can be seen below where the midfielder is claiming that the FPAI literally turned a blind eye to his concerns while encouraging him to engage in foul practice to get his spot in a club team.
Godwin made it clear he has no intention to play professional football in India and believes that such corruption is the main reason why the quality in Indian football has been so poor.
What's next?
It remains to be seen whether any top officials from FPAI will respond to these allegations and clarify the issue. So far, we have not seen any response from anyone in the top brass of Indian football. Godwin’s tweets might have raised some storm initially but he has made a very broad accusation without any names or even an iota of evidence. For the record, FPAI has almost nothing to do with clubs hiring players. We can expect some official response from FPAI in the coming days regarding this matter.