ISL 2018: Ex-Mohun Bagan defender Rana Gharami to join Delhi Dynamos

Delhi Dynamos are looking to strengthen their defence ahead of the upcoming season.

Akshat Mehrish ANALYST Rumors 27 May 2018, 17:41 IST 317 Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Rana Gharami

What's the story?

Defender Rana Gharami has made the jump from I-League to Indian Super League, as he completed a move to Delhi Dynamos. The former Mohun Bagan defender joins the Dynamos on a free transfer after his contract with the Kolkata based side expired.

In case you didn't know...

The 27-year-old Gharami has played in defence throughout his career. Gharami was a part of the Mohun Bagan side which finished third in the 2017-18 I-League.

The heart of the matter

Ex-Mohun Bagan defender Rana Gharami has made the move to the capital as he joins Delhi Dynamos on a free transfer.

Gharami was loaned out to Mohammedan SC by Mohun Bagan ahead of the I-League Second Division. However, the loan deal has since expired and so has Gharami's contract with the Green and Maroon outfit, and he decided to make the switch to the capital city, Sportskeeda has learnt.

Seeing an opportunity to improve their defence, Delhi Dynamos have signed the 27-year-old defender on a free transfer. However, the length of Gharami's contract with Delhi has not been disclosed to the public.

Delhi Dynamos, who struggled in defence all throughout the ISL 2017-18 season have made this move to ensure that key problems are fixed before the start of the new ISL campaign.

What's next?

Delhi Dynamos will hope to gain from Rana Gharami's experience in defence. The Delhi-based side had a miserable campaign, as they finished eighth in the table, conceding 37 goals in the process.

Author's take

Mohun Bagan is a club that is in financial turmoil, and have already announced their intention of reviewing the contracts of several players, in order to cut costs. While they have signed veteran midfielder Mehtab Hossain, it now remains to be seen how many of their players leave the club, which is still looking for a principal shirt sponsor.