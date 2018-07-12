ISL 2018: FC Goa signs Nirmal Chettri for upcoming season

Nirmal Chettri (left) vying for the ball in a match against ATK

What's the story?

FC Goa have today completed a deal to sign Indian international defender Nirmal Chettri. Chettri signs for the Gaurs from North East United FC for the upcoming Indian Super League campaign.

In case you didn't know...

Chettri was born in Sikkim and played his youth career for the domestic teams. His first break came when he signed a professional contract with Air India FC, for whom he would play for two years.

The 27-year-old then played for all three big Kolkata clubs back-to-back. Chettri first signed for East Bengal before moving on to fierce rivals Mohun Bagan. The defender then joined Mohammedan Sporting Club on a season-long loan from Mohun Bagan.

Chettri has had a few stints in ISL also. He first signed for Kerala Blasters during the 2014-15 ISL season before leaving for North East United, two years later. He has also played for Dempo and DSK Shivajians, both of which were loans.

The heart of the matter

In an unorthodox announcement, it was Nirmal Chettri who confirmed his move to FC Goa today, July 12. The defender posted a video on Twitter while donning an FC Goa jersey, announcing himself to be a Gaur for the upcoming season.

I cannot express how happy I am to have signed for @FCGoaOfficial!

Can't wait for the season to begin! #ForcaGoa 🤘🏻 pic.twitter.com/dWDdOfRcgz — Nirmal Chettri (@nirmalchettri03) July 12, 2018

FC Goa shortly followed the announcement by officially confirming Chettri as their player for the 2018-19 season.

Mr. Versatile has made our life much easier by announcing himself as a Gaur before we could! We're equally delighted to have you @nirmalchettri03 #WelcomeNirmal #LazySocialMediaTeam https://t.co/NoNDVS1NSb — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 12, 2018

The versatile defender has played for some of the top clubs and even represented India on several occasions. FC Goa will look forward to the experience Chettri brings to the club, as they look to challenge for the ISL title next season.

What's next?

Chettri becomes FC Goa's fourth signing of the summer, after Jakichand Singh, Lalthuammawia Ralte, and Lenny Rodrigues.

The Gaurs finished third in the regular season last time around and went out in the playoff stage. They will hope that the summer signings can help them fare better than last time around.

Do you think Nirmal Chettri will prove to be a good signing for FC Goa? Do let us know in the comments below.