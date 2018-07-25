ISL 2018: FC Goa welcome back Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh

Ahmed Jahouh in action for FC Goa last season

FC Goa have re-signed Ahmed Jahouh for the upcoming Indian Super League season. The midfielder impressed the Gaurs when on loan from FUS Rabat last season and will be back once again, in FC Goa colours.

The Moroccan defensive-midfielder started his career with Ittihad Khemisset, before making a move to Moghreb Tetouan. Jahouh was an important player for Tetouan, ever present in their midfield. He went on to make ninety-nine appearances for the Moroccan side from 2010 to 2015.

During the 2015/16 Moroccan season, Jahouh got transferred to Raja Casablanca. The eleven-time winners looked towards the midfielder in order to bring some experience to their squad.

A year later, Jahouh signed for FUS Rabat, the club from which, he eventually joined FC Goa on loan.

FC Goa announced, via their official Twitter page, that they have re-signed midfielder Ahmed Jahouh from FUS Rabat. The Moroccan was on loan at Goa last season, and will once again be lining up in the Goan midfield for the upcoming season.

Jahouh is back! Jahouh is a Gaur again! 😍#WelcomeBackJahouh pic.twitter.com/Cr2xutTpge — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) July 25, 2018

Jahouh became popular with the Gaurs fanbase for another reason. The Moroccan is a practicing Muslim and citing religious reasons, he refused to sport the logo of an alcoholic brand at the back of his shirt.

Now back with FC Goa, Jahouh will once again be vital for the Gaurs if they wish to return to the playoff spots.

FC Goa have been one of the most consistent performers of the Indian Super League. Barring one season, Goa have finished in a playoff spot in all the other ISL seasons; even making it to the final on one occasion.

The Gaurs were once again one of the best performing teams of the 2017-18 ISL season, scoring the most number of goals in the process. This time around, however, FC Goa will hope to go one better than their best-ever finish and win the league.

