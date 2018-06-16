Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018: FC Pune City and Neroca FC reach an agreement for the transfer of Sebastian Thangmuansang

'I decided to come to Neroca as I feel I can get a lot of game time,' feels Sebastian.

Press Release
NEWS
News 16 Jun 2018, 19:04 IST
444

Sebastian Thangmuansang in action
Sebastian Thangmuansang in action

Pune, 16th June 2018: FC Pune City and Neroca FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Sebastian Thangmuansang on Friday. The 19-year-old has been with the Pune-based club for a while and was a part of the Club’s junior teams. Having won the IFA Shield in 2017, the young defender was loaned to Chennai City FC in I-League last season where he notched up 12 appearances. His performances caught the eye of Neroca FC and the Imphal-based club have now signed the player on a permanent transfer.

Gaurav Modwel, CEO of FC Pune City said, “While there was interest from a couple of I-League clubs, Sebastian’s desire was to play for Neroca FC since he hails from Manipur. Our best wishes are with him and I am confident that he will do well for Neroca."

Sebastian expressed his delight on making the switch, “I feel it is the right time and the right move for me. I really enjoyed my time at FC Pune City and can surely say that they have the best youth development structure in the country. While there was an opportunity to play in the Club’s Reserves Team, I decided to come to Neroca as I feel I can get a lot of game time and the Coaches and Management of FC Pune City supported my decision. It was a great season for Nercoca last year and being a local Manipuri boy, I can’t wait to get started and play in front of the home fans."

Naoba Thangjam, Owner of Manipur-based Neroca FC mentioned, “In Sebastian we are getting a very good young player and I have full trust and confidence in him to perform consistently at a high level for us. I would like to thank FC Pune City for their professionalism in getting this deal over the line.”

