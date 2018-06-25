Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018: FC Pune City retains Adil Khan on a 2-year deal

"I am excited to continue with FC Pune City," he said.

Press Release
NEWS
News 25 Jun 2018, 16:41 IST
182

Adil Khan
Adil Khan

The Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor co-owned Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City today announced retaining the services of their midfield maestro Adil Khan for the next two seasons. One of the top performers of the league last year, Adil's consistent efforts were a big contribution to the team's historic run to top-four. 

Speaking on retaining Adil, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, “Adil was one of the standout performers for us last season. His commitment to the team and dedication to his job was commendable. Adil’s versatility gave the team a lot of flexibility eventually contributing big time to the team’s historic run.”

In 2017-18 season, Adil scored four goals in 18 appearances including a stunning header against Jamshedpur FC. The 29-year old, when deployed in midfield, showed his value with impressive passes and runs in the opposition's box.

“I am excited to continue with FC Pune City as the time here has been one of the most fulfilling in my professional career. What we achieved as a team last season was commendable and with core group of players retained, we will aim to win the trophy this year. I am looking forward to represent the Orange & Purple and give the Orange Army more reasons to celebrate this season.” expressed Adil.

ISL 2018 FC Pune City Adil Khan Indian Football
