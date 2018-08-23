ISL 2018: FC Pune City ropes in Spanish midfielder Jonathan Vila

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 75 // 23 Aug 2018, 18:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Jonathan Vila

Pune, August 23 2018: - The Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor co-owned Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City today announced the signing of the Spanish defensive midfielder Jonathan Vila to add variety to their midfield for the 2018-19 season.

After signing Jonathan, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said:

“Jonathan is a midfielder who likes to sit in front of the back four. His proficiency in performing defensive duties in midfield and his ability to build attacks from the back will be ideal for us.”

Jonathan began his youth career with Celta de Vigo and made his La Liga debut in 2006 including playing the UEFA Cup 2006-07. After a decade-long run with Celta, the midfielder was traded to Beitar Jerusalem FC in 2014 and played the Israeli Premier League. In 2017, the Spanish midfielder moved back to Spain to join Recreativo de Huelva.

The Stallions announced the signing of the midfielder via twitter.

A solid reinforcement to our midfield 😎



Welcome to FC Pune City Jonathan Vila 👏#BleedOrange #RakhtKesari pic.twitter.com/wlooNr2z14 — FC Pune City (@FCPuneCity) August 23, 2018

Head coach Miguel Angel Portugal said:

“Vila’s work ethic is tremendous and his vast experience in midfield will be vital for our squad. To my mind, he is a right fit for our plans for the coming season and the team will look up to him to shoulder responsibilities on and off the field.”

Excited after joining the ISL with FC Pune City, Jonathan said:

“I am turning a new page in my career and this will be my first season in India. Adapting a new culture and lifestyle is a part of this new challenge and I will make sure that I create a positive impact with my game on fans and the club.”

FC Pune City ended their campaign in the previous season on the 4th spot, scoring 30 goals and conceding 21 in their 18 league matches. They have bolstered their backline with the experienced player and will be hoping for they can secure a place in the play-offs again.