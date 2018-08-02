ISL 2018: FC Pune City sign former Kerala Blasters star Iain Hume

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 630 // 02 Aug 2018, 15:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Iain Hume (Photo: ISL)

The Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor co-owned club FC Pune City and Iain Hume today reached an understanding as the Canadian striker signed with the Pune based team for the 2018-19 season. As a part of the agreement, the club will have an option to retain the prolific forward for one more year at the end of the coming season.

Hume, who is the highest goal scorer in the history of Indian Super League, has plied his trade in ISL with Kerala Blasters FC and ATK scoring 28 goals in four seasons. Besides his 59 appearances till date is the highest number of games played by any player in ISL.

In February, Hume suffered a knee injury that ruled him out of action for the rest of season. Thereafter he has undergone a surgery on his right knee and has been doing his rehabilitation in India and the UK.

Commenting on the signing, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, “Iain Hume got injured during last season and he has now undergone almost 6 months of rehabilitation post his surgery. He will continue his rehab under the supervision of our medical team and train with the team during the preseason. If everything goes as planned, we estimate him to be back in 12- 14 weeks’ time. Iain is a highly motivated athlete and we are sure that he will get back to his previous best and play an important role for us this season.”

After signing the dotted lines for FC Pune City, Hume said, “It wasn’t a very tough decision to make, to return to the ISL and join FC Pune City if I’m honest. From the other side, I’ve always admired the top-class facilities at the training ground and the stadium and the way the club is professionally run. I’ve had long chats with the club and it’s medical team, and I’m sure together we can make my recovery as quick as possible and back doing what I do best (playing football, fighting for the shirt & scoring goals) as soon as possible.

“I’ve had a very good past 4 seasons in the ISL at both Kerala Blasters & ATK and still have a very good relationship with both clubs and sets of fans. The relationship I have (that I’m sure most know) with Manjappada is one that’s special and I’m sure will continue. But like every footballer, now that things are confirmed, I will give my whole-hearted efforts to make sure I’m back 100% as soon as I can and give my blood, sweat & tears for FC Pune City and prove that their trust in me won’t go unrewarded. Look forward to meeting all the Coaches, Medical Staff, all my new teammates and of course, all the fans over the next few weeks,” he added.