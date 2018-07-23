Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018: FC Pune City sign forward Robin Singh

Press Release
NEWS
News
654   //    23 Jul 2018, 14:58 IST

Image result for robin singh east bengal
Robin Singh

The Rajesh Wadhawan Group and Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor co-owned Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Pune City today signed experienced forward Robin Singh to strengthen their front line for the 2018-19 season.

The 28-year-old striker who plied his trade for ATK in the last season will now don the FC Pune City kit reuniting with his former Delhi Dynamos teammate Marcelinho.

Speaking on signing the forward, FC Pune City CEO Gaurav Modwel said, “Robin is a proven performer with a wealth of experience in top flight football. His dominating aerial prowess and robust presence upfront will add more power to our frontline.”

Robin, a Tata Football Academy product made his senior team debut with Kolkata giants East Bengal in 2010. Making consistent progress, the striker plied his trade for clubs like Bengaluru FC (2013-15), Delhi Dynamos (2015-16), FC Goa (2016-17) and ATK (2017-18). Since making his India debut in 2012, Robin has made 30 appearances for the national team.

Excited to join the Stallions, Robin expressed, “The squad is very talented with a great balance of both youth and experience with the whole club having a winning mentality wanting to achieve more everyday on and off the pitch.”

ISL 2018 ATK FC Pune City Robin Singh Indian Football
