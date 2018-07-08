ISL 2018: Iain Hume not returning to Kerala Blasters for new season

Iain Hume

After spending a second season with Kerala Blasters, Iain Hume bid his first ever club in India, goodbye, after a disappointing season in Kochi, when he had to leave the club mid-season due to an injury.

Hume announced his detachment with the Kochi-based outfit through his social media handle.

Kerala Blasters have had a miserable season in the in the 2017/18 campaign, finishing sixth in the league even after roping in Iain Hume, who was a pivotal part of the outfit when they reached the final in the inaugural season.

Hume has juggled his ISL career so far, between ATK and Kerala Blasters as he has featured for the former in the second and third ISL season. The Blasters management had high hopes from him as they resigned Hume for the 2017-18 season but things obviously didn’t go as per plans of the Tuskers.

Iain Hume was fairly successful in his second stint with the Kochi outfit as he managed to find the back of net 5 times in 12 matches, but wasn’t able to lift the Tuskers up as a unit. Blasters management seemed to be aware of the Canadian’s decision as they have started the flurry of overseas signings to fill the gap.

Hume took to his social media handle for the confirmation of his detachment from KBFC as he said, “As I’m sure everyone has already heard, I, unfortunately, won’t be returning to Kerala Blasters FC for ISL 5. Although it was always my (and I thought the clubs as well) aim to return and put a few things right when I’m back from my injury, that has somehow changed & the club have decided they wanted to go down a different route.”

Iain Hume still remains one of the best overseas forwards to have graced the Indian Super League and his staggering record of 24 goals in 51 matches validates the fact. After the confirmation that he is not returning to the Kochi based outfit, he will be a potential target for most of the clubs for the upcoming season, but the Canadian didn’t give any hint of possible signings with any club.

