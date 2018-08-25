ISL 2018: Indian Super League fixtures announced, ATK to play Kerala Blasters in opening match

ATK and Kerala Blasters are set to get the season underway. (Photo :ISL )

What's the story?

Part of the fixture list of the 2018/19 Indian Super League has been announced by Football Sports Development Ltd, with a couple of enticing matches coming our way on the opening weekend itself.

In case you didn't know...

The Indian Super League is one of the two premier football leagues in India, the other being the I-League. However, despite I-League's history, ISL has been far more appealing to the audience due to its extravagance.

Eight teams originally started the Indian Super League, which were then extended to ten last season. Both Chennaiyin and ATK (formerly Atletico de Kolkata) have won two titles each.

The heart of the matter

Two-time champions ATK will go up against Kerala Blasters in the opening fixture of the Indian Super League. The match will once again see the start of a long and challenging campaign, where ten teams will compete against each other in a bid to be crowned champions.

September 29 has been chosen as the date for the commencement of the 2018/19 ISL season. However, up until now, only the fixtures in this calendar year have been announced.

Last season's finalists - Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin - will face each other in just the second match of the season. Chennai will be paying a visit to Bengaluru on this occasion. The last fixture to be announced for now is between Mumbai City and Kerala, who will play each other on December 16.

You can find the full fixture list here.

What's next?

Chennaiyin's title win in the 2017/18 season saw them go level with ATK on the number of titles won. Both the Marina Machans and ATK have now won two titles each.

As another season dawns on us, the ten teams are getting ready to battle for the coveted crown. All the sides have prepared well in the transfer market for what promises to be another promising season.

Will we see a new champion rise? Will ATK bounce back to win their third title? Or will Champions Chennaiyin continue their reign at the top? One thing is assured, these questions are about to be answered very soon.

