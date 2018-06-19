Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters bolster their squad with the signing of Abdul Hakku Nediyodath

The youngster won emerging player award on his debut for North East United.

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News 19 Jun 2018, 17:42 IST
152

Abdul Hakku Nediyodath
Abdul Hakku Nediyodath

What's the story?

Kerala Blasters FC have strengthened their defenses with the signing of young defender Abdul Hakku Nediyodath. The youngster follows Anas Edathodika as Kerala second defensive signing in the last ten days.

In case you didn't know...

Abdul Hakku Nediyodath is a Kerala-born defender who started his career at Tirur Sports Academy. There the young defender was spotted by the scouts of DSK Shivajians who took Abdul to play for their youth team. abdul played for the Shivajians youth team for two years before signing a pro contract with the club.

After representing DSK Shivajians during the 2015/16 campaign, Abdul joined Fateh Hyderabad. His good form with Hyderabad caught the attention of the North East United FC scouts, with whom he ventured into the Indian Super League.

The heart of the matter

Kerala Blasters announced, via Twitter, that they have completed the signing of promising young defender Abdul Hakku Nediyodath. The defender joins Blasters from fellow Indian Super League side North East United.

Abdul is one of the best defensive prospects in the country and also won the emerging player award on his debut for North East United. The youngster had joined the Highlanders in the 2017-18 Indian Super League draft and went on to represent them four times in the ISL.

For Abdul, Kerala Blasters presents a huge opportunity to improve his game and in time challenge for a national team spot as both the Indian national center backs- Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika, play for Kerala Blasters.

What's next?

The Blasters have been active in the transfer market ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League campaign. Their motive is to improve on last year's sixth-place finish and challenge for the playoffs.

So far, Kerala Blasters have brought in Indian internationals such as Holicharan Narzary and Anas Edathodika, while signing young prospects such as Dheeraj Singh and now, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath.

The Blasters are building a strong side for the upcoming campaign but only time will tell whether their transfer dealings work or not.

ISL 2018 Kerala Blasters FC NorthEast United FC Abdul Hakku Nediyodath Indian Football Football Transfer News
ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters sign Indian international...
RELATED STORY
Kerala Blasters FC all-time XI
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18: Seiminlen Doungel agrees deal to sign for...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2017/18: Kerala Blasters rope in Halicharan Narzary...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Seityasen Singh rejects Kerala Blasters' offer,...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters confirm signing of star...
RELATED STORY
ISL: Home stadiums of the eight franchises in the Indian...
RELATED STORY
5 ex-players Kerala Blasters could sign
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters' Rino Anto linked with move...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos sign Siam Hanghal on a 2-year...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us