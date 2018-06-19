ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters bolster their squad with the signing of Abdul Hakku Nediyodath

The youngster won emerging player award on his debut for North East United.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 19 Jun 2018, 17:42 IST

Abdul Hakku Nediyodath

What's the story?

Kerala Blasters FC have strengthened their defenses with the signing of young defender Abdul Hakku Nediyodath. The youngster follows Anas Edathodika as Kerala second defensive signing in the last ten days.

In case you didn't know...

Abdul Hakku Nediyodath is a Kerala-born defender who started his career at Tirur Sports Academy. There the young defender was spotted by the scouts of DSK Shivajians who took Abdul to play for their youth team. abdul played for the Shivajians youth team for two years before signing a pro contract with the club.

After representing DSK Shivajians during the 2015/16 campaign, Abdul joined Fateh Hyderabad. His good form with Hyderabad caught the attention of the North East United FC scouts, with whom he ventured into the Indian Super League.

The heart of the matter

Kerala Blasters announced, via Twitter, that they have completed the signing of promising young defender Abdul Hakku Nediyodath. The defender joins Blasters from fellow Indian Super League side North East United.

Six feet tall and fast on his feet, he rarely gives anything away when on defending duties. Let's welcome Abdul Hakku Nediyodath, the newest addition to our squad!#KeralaBlasters #TirurinteSwathu #NammudeSwantham #WelcomeHakku pic.twitter.com/k1aW4rwayO — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) June 19, 2018

Abdul is one of the best defensive prospects in the country and also won the emerging player award on his debut for North East United. The youngster had joined the Highlanders in the 2017-18 Indian Super League draft and went on to represent them four times in the ISL.

For Abdul, Kerala Blasters presents a huge opportunity to improve his game and in time challenge for a national team spot as both the Indian national center backs- Sandesh Jhingan and Anas Edathodika, play for Kerala Blasters.

What's next?

The Blasters have been active in the transfer market ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League campaign. Their motive is to improve on last year's sixth-place finish and challenge for the playoffs.

So far, Kerala Blasters have brought in Indian internationals such as Holicharan Narzary and Anas Edathodika, while signing young prospects such as Dheeraj Singh and now, Abdul Hakku Nediyodath.

The Blasters are building a strong side for the upcoming campaign but only time will tell whether their transfer dealings work or not.