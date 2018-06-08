ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters confirm signing of star defender Anas Edathodika

Along with Sandesh Jhingan, Kerala now have arguably two of the best central defenders the country has to offer.

Anas is on the move

In what can be considered a tremendous coup by Kerala Blasters FC, the South Indian outfit have managed to sign one of the best defenders the Indian Super League (ISL) has to offer, by confirming the arrival of Anas Edathodika at the club from Jamshedpur FC.

The club has announced via Twitter that the rumours are indeed true, and Anas is heading back to his home state of Kerala following an agreement between Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC.

The big man is here! We are all set to fortify our defence this season as we welcome, the one and only @AnasEdathodika to @KeralaBlasters!#KeralaBlasters #WelcomeAnas #NammudeSwantham #HeroISL pic.twitter.com/YDaqm36l1p — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) June 8, 2018

The 31-year-old centre back may have missed much of last season's ISL journey through injury, but there is little doubt that he is still one of the top players in the country owing to his vast experience and regular appearances in the ISL with clubs such as Delhi Dynamos and Jamshedpur FC. And now, an opportunity to play for his boyhood state proved to be just too lucrative to turn down for the India international.

The deal is of significance to Kerala Blasters fans who have had to endure a frustrating spell in ISL football despite having big names to boast of. The team have far from fulfilling their potential but in Sandesh Jhingan and now Anas Edathodika, the Sachin Tendulkar-owned franchise now have arguably two of the best central defenders the country has to offer.

Also in the running for signing Anas, were fellow ISL team ATK, as was reported by Sportskeeda back in March.

As it turns out, Kerala swooped in and got their man in a deal which will make the upcoming edition of the ISL very very interesting.

Anas will look to develop a strong relationship with Sandesh Jhingan as the pair aim to take Kerala Blasters to the pinnacle of ISL glory.

