ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters FC ropes in Seiminlen Doungel from North East United FC

sounak mullick
SENIOR ANALYST
News
90   //    30 Jun 2018, 00:29 IST

E
Seiminlen Doungel scored a hat-trick for North East United FC last season

What's the story?

One of India’s most prominent wingers, Seiminlen Doungel has signed for Kerala Blasters FC ahead of the upcoming ISL season. He played for the North East United FC in the last season and had a pretty memorable outing with the Highlanders although they failed to qualify for the knockout stages.

In case you didn't know...

During the last season, he was in top form, scoring a hat-trick against Chennaiyin FC, becoming the first Indian to do so in that season.

Not only that, he finished as highest Indian goal scorer for the North Eastern outfits. ‘Len’ as he is popularly known, has been around in the top circuit for quite a long time playing for several clubs lie Kolkata giants East Bengal, Bengaluru FC, and even Delhi Dynamos FC.

The heart of the matter

Reportedly, the Manipuri striker was roped in by the Sachin Tendulkar owned team with for a three-year contract of 2.4 crores. Len is a product of the JCT youth product and joined East Bengal back in 2011 from where he made his AFC Cup debut.

In the 2015-16 seasons, he won the I-League with Bengaluru FC appearing in as many as 13 games. He also enjoyed brief stints at Shillong Lajong FC and Pailan Arrows apart from playing a single match for the Indian National Football Team.

With the experienced player up front, the yellow brigade will get the much-needed thrust during their attacks. 

What's next?

After a disappointing show in the Indian Super League last season, the Kerala based team is making efforts to re-build its side for the next edition.

They have already signed the 23-year old defender Haku who was also playing for North East United FC last season.

With a lot of time left, the new recruits and also their coach David James will get ample of time to shape up the team for the next season. 

ISL 2018 Kerala Blasters FC NorthEast United FC Seiminlen Doungel Indian Football
