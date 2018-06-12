Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters sign Indian international Halicharan Narzary

The young attacking player joins the Blasters from North East United

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News 12 Jun 2018, 17:20 IST
520

Narzary playing for North East United
What's the story?

As reported by Sportskeeda earlier, Kerala Blasters have signed Indian winger Halicharan Narzary for the upcoming Indian Super League season. The 24-year-old joins the Blasters from North East United.

In case you didn't know...

Now a full Indian international, Narzary began his career in Indian football with the AIFF's Pailan Arrows in the I-League. He played with the Arrows for three seasons before moving to Dempo SC.

Narzary was brought in on loan by ISL side FC Goa in 2014, for the first season of the Indian Super League. The young attacker also joined ISL side North East United on three separate occasions.

The Assamese attacker has 19 caps for India and has scored for the Blue Tigers on one occasion.

Heart of the matter

Kerala Blasters announced via their official Twitter account, the signing of Indian international Halicharan Narzary. The attacker was linked with a move to the Blasters for a while as he finally completes his transfer.


Narzary played for North East United in the previous season of the Indian Super League. However, the season was disappointing for both Narzary and his teammates, as North East finished last in the league.

However, the young attacker will look to put last season's woes behind him, as he starts a new chapter with Kerala Blasters.

What's next?

Kerala Blasters have already made some moves to ensure a better finish than last season when they finished sixth. Although they had a solid defence, they lacked the depth in attack to push for the qualifying spots.

The Blasters will be hoping that the signing of attacker Narzary brings about a change in the fortunes of both the parties concerned, as Narzary himself endured a disappointing 2017/18 campaign.

However, Kerala have made their intentions clear so far in the pre-season. They have brought in Anas Edathodika and Dheeraj Singh, apart from Narzary, to help them achieve a high finish.

ISL 2018 Kerala Blasters FC NorthEast United FC Holicharan Narzary Indian Football Football Transfer News
