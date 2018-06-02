ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters sign U17 World Cup star Dheeraj Singh

The Blasters announced the signing of the 17-year-old shot stopper via their official Twitter account.

Dheeraj Singh Moirangthem in action

What's the story?

Kerala Blasters have had competition from all four directions to sign young Indian goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh. Singh was one of the standout performers for India in the FIFA U-17 World Cup tournament.

In case you didn't know...

In the first-ever FIFA competition held in India, goalkeeper Dheeraj won hearts of fans from around the country with some stunning performances. Although India failed to make it out of the group stages, the tournament was a success for Dheeraj on a personal level. Scottish club Motherwell had been in talks to sign Dheeraj but were unable to do so due to some complications.

Heart of the matter

Kerala Blasters have signed goalkeeper Dheeraj for the 2018/19 season in a one-year deal. The Manipur-born player really strives to give more than his hundred percent in every match he plays and is not afraid to put his body on the line to protect his goal. Traits such as these were some of the reasons so many clubs were after him and now, he has finally been roped in by the Blasters.

Kerala Blasters ended all speculation on Saturday, June 2 when they announced the signing of Dheeraj via their official Twitter page.

One of the brightest talents in @IndianFootball, scouted by top clubs all round the world, the young hot-shot-stopper, Indian U17's brilliant young goal keeper Dheeraj Singh signs for Kerala Blasters!#KeralaBlasters #NammudeSwantham pic.twitter.com/vOjNxVkJ6W — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) June 2, 2018

Dheeraj was also in talks with Scottish club Motherwell F.C. However, a transfer overseas could not materialize due to work permit issues.

The talented colt will now don the Blasters' jersey for the 2018/19 season and will look to impress his new side.

What's next?

Paul Rachubka was Kerala Blasters' first choice in goal throughout the 2017-18 season. However, whether or not he will regain his position between the sticks for the 2018/19 Indian Super League season is still to be seen.

If not, Kerala have now found themselves a good alternative in Dheeraj. Although a little young and inexperienced, he has what it takes to play at the highest level and his calibre cannot be doubted.