ISL 2018: Kerala Blasters to play Girona FC, Melbourne City in an international club tournament

The ISL side will take on the La Liga and A-League clubs in Kochi, starting July 24.

Akshat Mehrish SENIOR ANALYST News 26 Jun 2018, 18:00 IST

What the story?

Indian Super League club Kerala Blasters have announced that they will take part in an international club tournament involving Girona FC and Melbourne City FC. The tournament will be hosted by La Liga and is expected to take place in Kochi.

In case you didn't know...

Coincidentally, Girona FC and Melbourne City FC are both a part of the City Football Group. The Group is perhaps known best as the owners of Premier League Champions Manchester City. It remains to be seen whether the tournament's motives go deeper than being a friendly one.

Girona FC currently plies their trade in La Liga, where they finished tenth last season while Melbourne City FC plays in the A-League.

Heart of the matter

Kerala Blasters announced, via their official Twitter account, that they are going to take part in a pre-season tournament involving Girona FC and Melbourne City FC. The tournament will be hosted by La Liga with the ambassador and former player - Fernando Morientes - kicking things off.

Well now Kochi, let's have a footballing event of a magnitude K̶o̶c̶h̶i̶ ̶K̶e̶r̶a̶l̶a̶ India has never seen before! @LaLigaEN & Toyota Yaris presents an international club tournament feat. @KeralaBlasters, @GironaFC and @MelbourneCity, this July!!!#KeralaBlasters #LaLigaWorld pic.twitter.com/mL3B5Znv8S — Kerala Blasters FC (@KeralaBlasters) June 26, 2018

"It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of such a historic moment. Pre-season tournaments are the best preparatory ground for a club to prepare for the season ahead. I remember how playing pre-season friendlies helped me identify the areas that I needed to work upon and be better prepared. I would like to wish all the very best to all participants and am looking forward to a closely-contested tournament," Morientes said at an event.

Both Melbourne City FC and Girona FC also tweeted their delight after joining Kerala Blasters for this international tournament.

Girona FC also stated the fact that they will be the first Spanish first division side to ever play a game of football in India.

Girona FC will be the first LaLiga team to play in India



✅ The matches will be played on July 27 and 28 in Kochi against the @KeralaBlasters of the @IndSuperLeague and the @MelbourneCity of the @ALeague.#LaLigaWorld @laligaEN #GironaFC #OrgullGironí pic.twitter.com/5zHcb1nNZl — Girona FC (@GironaFC) June 26, 2018

What's next?

Kerala Blasters have left no squares unticked in their preparations for the 2018/19 Indian Super League season. So far, they have acquired some key players in the transfer market with a view towards building a strong team.

They will now be taking part in a tournament involving good footballing sides in order to ready themselves for the upcoming season. The tournament will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi from July 24 to July 29.