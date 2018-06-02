ISL 2018: Manuel Lanzarote in talks with ATK for lucrative switch

The Spanish winger refused a contract extension at FC Goa due to a fallout with the coach

Manuel Lanzarote

What's the story?

Spanish winger Manuel Lanzarote is in talks with ATK for a switch. The winger may sign for the first-ever ISL champions on a free transfer after turning down a renewal contract at FC Goa. Lanzarote is expected to earn in the region of $500,000.

In case you didn't know...

The 34-year-old Spanish midfielder is a product of Barcelona's acclaimed La Masia. However, the mercurial winger never got the chance to play for the Catalan club at a senior level.

Lanzarote has been a journeyman throughout his career. Although his journeys were exclusively in Spain and the Spanish league, FC Goa remains his only overseas adventure.

Heart of the matter

FC Goa might have to bid farewell to a fan favourite and in-form winger Manuel Lanzarote. The Spaniard is on the verge of joining ISL rivals ATK on a free transfer.

Lanzarote set the I-League alight with his skills in his debut campaign. He appeared for FC Goa a total of nineteen times, scoring thirteen goals and providing six assists. Lanzarote was also included in the Fans' XI for the 2017/18 ISL season, as he helped his side make it to the semifinal.

However, due to a fallout with head coach Sergio Lobera, Lanzarote decided to decline FC Goa's offer of extending his contract and is now expected to join fellow ISL side ATK.

What's next?

ATK endured a tough 2017-18 campaign as they finished second last on the table. The first-ever champions of the Indian Super League were left to rue their terrible from in attack as they managed to score just sixteen goals in eighteen matches.

However, with a new season on the horizon, ATK has already started building from the ground up. The prospective signing of Manuel Lanzarote signals ATK's intent to challenge for the top next season.