ISL 2018: Marko Stankovic, Diego Carlos sign one-year contract extensions with FC Pune City

Marko Stankovic and Diego Carlos have signed one-year extensions with FC Pune City.

Looking to build on their strong foreign-player base, Indian Super League side FC Pune City have extended the contracts of midfielder Marko Stankovic and winger Diego Carlos ahead of the upcoming season.

The Stallions have shown good progress over the course of the 2017/18 season, and have managed to sign the two foreign players for yet another campaign in the subcontinent.

Both the players have signed extensions that would see them stay at FC Pune City till the end of the 2018/19 season, the club announced on their social media, on Wednesday.

Stankovic has made his name in the Austrian Bundesliga, which the 32-year-old won with Austria Wien in the 2012/13 season.

"Last time around, I joined the club mid-season but this year I will be around from the beginning which gives me more time to settle with the team," Stankovic said in a statement. "Being a defensive and creative midfielder, I shall ensure sure every pass I make counts. I can’t wait to don the Orange & Purple jersey and make it count this time.”

Meanwhile, Diego Carlos has plied his trade in top Brazilian sides like Corinthians and Flamengo, before making the switch to the Russian League, where he played for the likes of Nizhniy Novgorod, Luch Vladivostock and FK Ufa.

”It was a terrific season last time around. The team went on a historic run and I was glad to be a part of it. With new season, comes new intentions and I will make sure they are such that will make the club and its fans proud,” said Carlos.

With star forwards Marcelinho and Emiliano Alfaro already committing their future to the clubs, Pune have now secured a strong midfield as well. The Stallions had also named a new manager, Marcos Paqueta, for the upcoming season, but rumours have been doing the rounds that the Brazilian is more keen on joining Botafogo back in his native country.