ISL 2018: Former Kerala Blasters star Milan Singh signs a two-year contract with Mumbai City FC

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News
591   //    20 Jul 2018, 13:36 IST

Milan Singh (Photo: ISL)
What's the story?

Mumbai City has completed the signing of midfielder Milan Singh. The Manipur-born footballer signs a two-year contract with the Islanders.

In case you didn't know...

The Manipur-born midfielder started his career at the Tata Football Academy, before switching to East Bengal.

Singh signed his first professional contract with Pailan Arrows, for whom he would go on to make over forty appearances in three years. In 2013, the midfield maestro left Pailan Arrows to join Shillong Lajong.

Singh was, once again, a key cog in the Lajong midfield and went on to make thirty-three appearances.

A loan to the ISL beckoned Singh, as he joined North East United FC for the 2014 season. Two years later, he returned to the ISL on loan with Delhi Dynamos.

Finally, in 2017, Singh made his first permanent move to the Super League, signing for two-time finalists, Kerala Blasters FC.

The heart of the matter

Mumbai City FC announced via their Twitter account, that they have completed the signing of Milan Singh from Kerala Blasters FC. The midfielder has signed a two-year contract with the Islanders.

The midfielder has proven to be an asset in the past, supplying both goals and assists from midfield. He joins the Islanders' revolution to return to the top of the table, a feat they achieved during the 2016 Indian Super League season.

What's next?

Mumbai City FC was one of the poorest sides in the 2017/18 season of the Indian Super League. The Islanders finished seventh on the league table, after scoring twenty-five goals and conceding twenty-nine, in eighteen games.

In order to fill in the necessary gaps, Mumbai City FC has been very active in the transfer market. The Islanders have signed ten players so far, including Milan Singh, in a bid to return to former glory.

Will Milan Singh prove to be a good signing for Mumbai City FC? Do let us know in the comments below.

