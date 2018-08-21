Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018: Delhi Dynamos announce new Goalkeeping coach Pau Rovira Crua, and assistant coach Jacobo Ramallo

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News
974   //    21 Aug 2018, 15:54 IST

A-League Rd 22 - Western Sydney v Wellington
Spaniard Josep Gombau is the new coach of Delhi Dynamos

What's the story?

Pau Rovira Crua and Jacobo Ramallo have joined the backroom staff of head coach Josep Gombau at his new club, Delhi Dynamos.

In case you didn't know...

Delhi Dynamos were one of the eight sides who established the Indian Super League, back in 2014.

Over the past four seasons, the Dynamos have had some highs and lows. Delhi fans have also seen some of the legends of the game line up for the capital side, such as Alessandro Del Piero and Roberto Carlos.

The heart of the matter

Delhi Dynamos have announced, via Twitter, that they have brought in a couple of additions to Josep Gombau's backroom staff. Goalkeeping coach Pau Rovira Crua and assistant coach Jacobo Ramallo have linked up with the Spaniard Gombau in Delhi.

Rovira has been a goalkeeping coach since 2016 and has coached in Hong Kong, China, and South Korea. On the other hand, Ramallo has been brought in from Adelaide United, where he also served as the assistant coach.

The new-look Delhi Dynamos is almost complete with a backroom staff as well as new players. Time will tell whether the decision to bring in new coaches was a good one or not.

What's next?

Josep Gombau and his men will soon begin the long climb towards the top, as the Indian Super League returns for the 2018/19 season. Delhi has been an underperforming side over the years and will be looking to change the trend.

The Dynamos have worked accordingly in the transfer market and will be raring to go ahead of the new season.

Can Delhi's new manager Josep Gombau, and his backroom staff, lead Delhi Dynamos to their first ever title? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
