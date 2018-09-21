ISL 2018: FC Goa's Mourtada Fall training with the club

Mourtada Fall spotted training with the first team

In order to patch the hole in their defence this season, , FC Goa had signed the towering centre-back Mourtada Fall back in July 2018. The Senegalese defender played under current head coach of FC Goa Sergio Lobera, during his stint with a Moroccan-based club, Moghreb Tetouan.

However, when the team had travelled to Spain for the pre-season, Mourtada Fall couldn't join the camp due to some unknown reasons. This, in turn, fuelled speculation regarding his availability for the fifth instalment of the Indian Super League.

Mourtada Fall, also nicknamed as "The Wall", played for Moghreb Tetouan, Al Ara and Wydada AC in Morocco and two seasons with Al Arabi SC and Al Salmiya SC in Kuwait.

After losing two international players, Pronay Halder to ATK and Narayan Das to Delhi Dynamos, during the transfer window, FC Goa didn't take time to sign Mourtada Fall along with Spaniard Carlos Pena to strengthen their leaky defence.

To the relief of many FC Goa fans, Fall was spotted training at Bambolim Athletic Stadium, Goa, along with the first team players and assistant coach Jesus Tato.

"I'm finally here and happy to be with FC Goa," said Fall on a video clip posted on one of the clubs social media platforms.

After a successful pre-season stint in Spain, the Gaurs are scheduled to play their next pre-season friendly against East Bengal FC on 22nd September 2017 at Bambolim Athletic Stadium, Goa. This, in turn, will be a testing ground for Mourtada Fall who has already missed the 25-day pre-season camp.

Mourtada Fall is a powerful center back and also physically very strong. The two-time Moroccan league and one-time CAF Champions League winner could be the key to end FC Goa's defence woes this season.

The 2018 edition of the ISL kicks off on 29th September, with FC Goa starting their campaign against Northeast United on 1st October.