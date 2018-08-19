ISL 2018: Mumbai City FC bring in Marko Klisura for the 2018-19 season

Marko Klisura (Credits: Mumbai City FC)

Mumbai City have signed versatile Serbian defender Marko Klisura on a one-year deal for the Indian Super League 2018-19 season.

The Serbian defender has played almost his entire career in his native country, although the last club that he played for was in the Uzbekistan league.

A 6ft 5 defender, Klisura's performances during the 2017 season saw him get a call-up to the Serbian national side. The versatile Serb can play on either fullback positions or the centre midfield, along with his natural position of centre back.

Mumbai City announced, via Twitter, that they have completed the signing of Serbian defender Marko Klisura. The versatile centre back joins the Islanders on a one-year deal.

Both manager Jorge Costa and Klisura sat down with the Mumbai City website to express their delight. While Costa spoke of having a player of Klisura's calibre, the defender himself talked about this exciting new challenge.

"I’m extremely happy to welcome Marko to Mumbai City FC," manager Costa told the Mumbai City website.

"He’s a strong character on the pitch and can play a number of roles, depending on the situations. And with the experience Marko brings in, I’m confident he can impact our season in a positive way," he added.

Meanwhile, the new Mumbai City signing had this to say, "This is a new, exciting challenge for me in my career. I’ve heard a lot about the club, the Indian Super League and the city of Mumbai as well.

"A few Serbians have come to this league before and have left their mark. I cannot wait to get on with the training and try and do the same."

Mumbai City didn't enjoy the best of campaigns last time around. They were lacking depth and quality in all departments and, as a result, could only manage to finish seventh on the league table.

However, the Islanders are looking to turn on a new leaf as they head into the latest ISL season. A new manager and a new core has been brought in by the Mumbai hierarchy to ensure that the team returns to form.

Do you think Klisura will be a good signing for Mumbai City FC? Do let us know in the comments below.