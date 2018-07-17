ISL 2018: Mumbai City FC complete the signing of promising forward Alen Deory

Alen Deory (right)

What's the story?

Mumbai City FC continue to build their squad ahead of the upcoming Indian Super League season, and have added another player to their roster in a bid to return to the top. This time, the Islanders have signed young striker Alen Deory, who joins on a two-year deal.

In case you didn't know...

Born in Guwahati, Assam, Deory started his youth career with Sports Authority of India. He then played for many youth sides such as TFA and IMG Academy, before joining the Shillong Lajong academy.

It was with Shillong that Deory signed his first professional contract. Although he was on Lajong's roster for three seasons, he was sent out on loan to NorthEast United FC for two ISL campaigns.

The heart of the matter

Mumbai City FC announced, via Twitter, that they have completed the signing of promising striker Alen Deory from Shillong Lajong. The youngster joins Mumbai City FC ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League season on a two-year deal.

Exciting young striker Alen Deory will be looking to score some Goals in the #MCFCBlue as he joins us on a 2-Year contract. Alen, along with Davinder and Subhasish was recently called up to the National Team Camp ahead of the SAFF Championship. #WelcomeAlen pic.twitter.com/WnlQblElCL — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) July 17, 2018

Deory hasn't been the most prolific of the strikers so far in his career. However, he offers an all-around forward play which makes him an interesting proposition.

The youngster has also represented the Indian national senior team on one occasion and was recently called up for the national camp ahead of the SAFF Championship.

What's next?

Mumbai City suffered a disastrous campaign last time around, as they finished seventh on the league table. Goal-scoring was a problem for the Islanders as they found the net a meagre twenty-five times in eighteen matches. They were one of the teams with a negative goal difference.

In order to move on from the previous season, Mumbai City FC have been making some moves in the transfer market. The Islanders have signed some key players for the upcoming season, including the returning Anwar Ali, along with Subashish Bose and Shouvik Ghosh.

