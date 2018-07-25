ISL 2018: Mumbai City FC sign Ravi Kumar on a two-year deal

Ravi Kumar playing for former club NorthEast United

What's the story?

Mumbai City FC have added goalkeeper Ravi Kumar to their squad ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League season. The goalkeeper joins on a two-year deal.

In case you didn't know...

Ravi Kumar began his career at the Palian Arrows, where he featured in a bit-part role over the course of his two-year contract. The shot-stopper then made the switch to Sporting Goa, where he had much more success over a period of four years.

Kumar made the move to Delhi Dynamos in 2015, albeit on loan from Sporting Goa. The shot-stopper also played for Minerva Punjab for one season, once again on a temporary basis.

In 2017, the UP-born goalkeeper finally made a permanent switch to NorthEast United, where he played in two games.

The heart of the matter

Mumbai City FC announced, via Twitter, that they have signed former India U23 goalkeeper Ravi Kumar on a two-year deal. The shot-stopper joins the Islanders from NorthEast United.

Ravi is an Islander! The Goalkeeper from NorthEast United has signed with us for the next two seasons. #Ravi2020 pic.twitter.com/I18hgcyafk — Mumbai City FC (@MumbaiCityFC) July 25, 2018

The goalkeeper has failed to make the number one spot his own over his career and will hope that he can alter the trend at his new club, Mumbai City. The Islanders, on the other hand, are getting an experienced goalkeeper in Kumar, who can provide much-needed squad depth and be instrumental when called upon.

Ravi Kumar becomes the latest signing for Mumbai City FC, as they look to rebuild their squad ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League season.

What's next?

Mumbai City FC did not enjoy the best of campaigns last time around. The former table-toppers finished a meagre seventh on the table, lacking quality in both the goalscoring and the defending department. Overall, the Islanders scored just twenty-five goals in eighteen matches, conceding twenty-nine.

Now, with a new season on the horizon, Mumbai City have once again started building their squad from scratch. Key players such as Anwar Ali, Subashish Bose, and Mohammed Rafique have already been brought on board. Ravi Kumar becomes the latest player to join the Islanders' revolution.

