ISL 2018: Former Mohun Bagan star Nikhil Kadam signs for NorthEast United FC

What's the story?

Indian Super League side NorthEast United have completed the signing of winger Nikhil Kadam from Mohun Bagan. The Kolhapur-born winger was one of the standout players for Mohun Bagan last season, as the Kolkata side finished third in the I-League.

Signed, sealed, delivered!



NEUFC are delighted to announce that we have secured the services of the former Mohan Bagan winger, @Nikhilkadam10N, for the upcoming @IndSuperLeague season! 💪#8States1United #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/bCLIyrJSnM — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) July 24, 2018

In case you didn't know...

The 24-year-old began his playing days with Pune Football Club. At Pune, he signed his first professional contract. In his three seasons at Pune, Kadam showed why he was one of the best prospects in Indian football.

For the 2015-16 season, Kadam traded Pune FC for DSK Shivajians, before moving to Mumbai FC for the very next season. Kadam's big break finally came as the winger signed for Mohun Bagan for the 2017-18 season.

The heart of the matter

NorthEast United announced via Twitter that they have completed the signing of 24-year-old winger Nikhil Kadam. A short teaser was put out by the NorthEast social media team. Hardcore fans of Indian football would have taken no time to guess that the Highlanders' new player was indeed Nikhil Kadam.

This young winger can play on both flanks & was a part of a title challenging side in the I-League last season.



His long-range goal against Shillong Lajong sent his club into the semis of the Hero Super Cup 2018!



Can you guess this player? #8States1United #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/yCAgqoNYeS — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) July 24, 2018

The young winger was absolutely phenomenal for Mohun Bagan last season, as he helped the club climb to the third position in the final few weeks. Kadam formed an impressive partnership with Dipanda Dicka, which in the end, was one of the reasons for Bagan's rise.

Kadam also did well in the inaugural Indian Super Cup, helping his side reach the Semifinal.

What's next?

NorthEast United endured a terrible season, last time around, as they finished bottom of the table. The Highlanders lacked quality across all departments and had to pay for it during the 2017-18 Indian Super League season. NorthEast scored just twelve goals in eighteen matches while conceding twenty-seven.

Midway through the season, the Highlanders also had a change in personnel, as Technical Advisor Avram Grant was promoted to Head Coach. Under him, the team did improve a little but it was too little, too late.

However, with the new season on the horizon, Grant and his staff will be looking to rebuild the team from scratch and Kadam's signing is just an indication of that.

Will the signing of Nikhil Kadam prove to be a good one for NorthEast United? Do let us know in the comments below.