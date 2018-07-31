ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign ex-Shillong Lajong winger Redeem Tlang

Soumo Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 559 // 31 Jul 2018, 19:07 IST

Redeem Tlang

NorthEast United FC have added some pace to their flanks after completing the signing of winger Redeem Tlang from I-League club Shillong Lajong FC. The 23-year-old Tlang has been a one-club man so far, having plied his trade mostly at Shillong Lajong.

Although Tlang has played for NorthEast before, he had only made the switch from the Shillong club to the Guwahati-based franchise in the 2014 ISL season. Now, however, the winger has made a permanent move to another club for the first time in his career.

NorthEast United FC have been a part of the ISL ever since its inception, and have one of the liveliest fan-bases in the league. However, the club has not been able to make it to the top-four positions on the ISL table, in its four-year history. To add to that, the Indira Gandhi Stadium in Guwahati has seen some of the lowest attendances in the ISL over the last season.

It's time for Redeemption!



The young winger from Shillong makes his way back to #NEUFC this season to light up Sarusajai! 💪#WelcomeRedeem #StrongerTogether #8States1United pic.twitter.com/uv5VzizwW2 — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) July 31, 2018

Now, as the club looks to rebuild its squad ahead of the upcoming ISL season, the Highlanders have announced the latest signing of Tlang.

Sportskeeda had earlier reported that Tlang has been in talks with NorthEast ever since his contract with Shillong Lajong ran out at the end of the 2017/18 season. Lajong managed a fruitful campaign under manager Bobby Nongbet, finishing sixth on the table, just two points behind former champions Aizawl FC.

To give a boost to their player-recruitment operations, NorthEast had recently announced a strategic tie-up with I-League side Neroca FC, who finished second in the league in their maiden top-tier season.

The Highlanders already have an experienced manager in the form of former Chelsea boss Avram Grant, and have finally started to sign the players who they feel, can light up their season.

Can NorthEast finally shake the monkey off their back and qualify for the ISL semifinals? Let us know what you think, in the comments below.