ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah

Augustine Okrah previously played football in Sudan and Ghana

NorthEast United Football Club has roped in Ghanaian winger Augustine Okrah for the upcoming 2018/19 Indian Super League (ISL) season. This is the club’s fourth foreign signing in the current squad.

Augustine Okrah formerly played in the Ghana Premier League and has been the top scorer and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the league. After successful stints with Sudan based clubs Al-Merreikh and Al-Hilal, he recently terminated the contract with Egyptian Premier League side mainly to make his way into the Indian football circuit.

NorthEast United FC coach Elco Schattorie was very pleased with the signing, especially the fact that he has worked with the footballer before during his stay at Red Bulls Ghana. The new manager at the North Eastern club will be eager to make a positive start to the season after a disappointing 10th place in the ISL last season.

''Okra has big potential and this is his chance to prove it. He a very fast, technical winger and can play as an attacking midfielder. Let’s bless him and ask his full commitment in return,” tweeted Elco Schattorie. Okrah played 4 matches for the Ghana U-20 football team.

Apart from Okrah, the team comprises of Colombian midfielder Jose David Leudo, Uruguayan forward Juan Cruz Mascia, and Nigerian striker Batholomew Ogbeche as their remaining foreign recruits. The Indian representation in the team is also very strong with the likes of Nikhil Kadam, Robert Lalthlamuana, Rowlin Borges and shot stopper TP Rehenesh. Overall, it looks like a pretty balanced team although they do not have big names like the other teams.

The John Abraham owned club has never qualified for the knockout stages of the competition and has had a different coach in each edition. Elco Schattorie has been around the Indian circuit for quite a while which is an advantage for the Dutch coach. NorthEast United FC will begin their 2018/19 ISL campaign against FC Goa on October 1.

