ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign Juan Cruz Mascia

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 646 // 27 Aug 2018, 15:37 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Juan Cruz Mascia playing for Uruguay U-17.

What's the story?

NorthEast United have signed Uruguayan forward Juan Cruz Mascia ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League season. The former U-17 star becomes the latest arrow in Eelco Schattorie's quiver.

In case you didn't know...

Born in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mascia gained a reputation for himself after stellar performances at the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup. His heroics at the World Cup helped Uruguay finish second, losing in the final to Mexico.

Mascia's talent was hailed countrywide and caught the attention of legendary striker Diego Forlan. Forlan, in turn, arranged for the youngster to train with Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The heart of the matter

NorthEast United have announced the signing of exciting forward, Juan Cruz Mascia. The Uruguayan was a star at the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup and now links up with NEUFC ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Admired by the legendary Diego Forlan himself, the young Uruguayan forward makes his debut in the @IndSuperLeague with us! 🙌#WelcomeMascia 🇺🇾#StrongerTogether #8States1United pic.twitter.com/s9JMQ8FcSz — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) August 27, 2018

The talented forward has played for several clubs. Although, he has never left his native country to do so. As a result, NEUFC becomes his first venture in international waters.

Mascia started his career with Miramar Misiones, for whom he side his first pro contract. His first big break came when Nacional came calling, having seen his performances at the U17 World Cup. As a result, the Uruguayan signed for Nacional and went on to play for them over the next five years.

Last year, the Uruguayan forward left Nacional to sign for El Tanque Sisley, and then Plaza Colonia.

He now joins Eelco Schattorie's revolution over in the North-eastern part of India.

What's next?

NorthEast United will be hoping for a change in fortunes as the 2018/19 season approaches us. So far, the side from North-East is the only one of the original eight who have yet to finish in a playoff spot.

However, with new manager Eelco Schattorie at the helm, along with some very exciting transfers, NEUFC will feel that this is the year they break the curse.

Will Juan Cruz Mascia help NorthEast United FC finish in a playoff spot? Do let us know in the comments below.