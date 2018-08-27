Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign Juan Cruz Mascia

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News
646   //    27 Aug 2018, 15:37 IST

Juan Cruz Mascia playing for Uruguay U-17.
Juan Cruz Mascia playing for Uruguay U-17.

What's the story?

NorthEast United have signed Uruguayan forward Juan Cruz Mascia ahead of the 2018/19 Indian Super League season. The former U-17 star becomes the latest arrow in Eelco Schattorie's quiver.

In case you didn't know...

Born in Montevideo, Uruguay, Mascia gained a reputation for himself after stellar performances at the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup. His heroics at the World Cup helped Uruguay finish second, losing in the final to Mexico.

Mascia's talent was hailed countrywide and caught the attention of legendary striker Diego Forlan. Forlan, in turn, arranged for the youngster to train with Atletico Madrid in 2011.

The heart of the matter

NorthEast United have announced the signing of exciting forward, Juan Cruz Mascia. The Uruguayan was a star at the 2011 FIFA U-17 World Cup and now links up with NEUFC ahead of the 2018/19 season.

The talented forward has played for several clubs. Although, he has never left his native country to do so. As a result, NEUFC becomes his first venture in international waters.

Mascia started his career with Miramar Misiones, for whom he side his first pro contract. His first big break came when Nacional came calling, having seen his performances at the U17 World Cup. As a result, the Uruguayan signed for Nacional and went on to play for them over the next five years.

Last year, the Uruguayan forward left Nacional to sign for El Tanque Sisley, and then Plaza Colonia.

He now joins Eelco Schattorie's revolution over in the North-eastern part of India.

What's next?

NorthEast United will be hoping for a change in fortunes as the 2018/19 season approaches us. So far, the side from North-East is the only one of the original eight who have yet to finish in a playoff spot.

However, with new manager Eelco Schattorie at the helm, along with some very exciting transfers, NEUFC will feel that this is the year they break the curse.

Will Juan Cruz Mascia help NorthEast United FC finish in a playoff spot? Do let us know in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018 NorthEast United FC Indian Football Football Transfer News
Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign Chennaiyin FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign Nigerian forward...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign ex-Shillong Lajong...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign ex-Gokulam Kerala FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Gurwinder Singh signs for NorthEast United FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Winger Seityasen Singh signs for NorthEast United
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC retain four players for...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign ex-Gokulam Kerala...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC in talks with Pathachakra...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Former Mohun Bagan star Nikhil Kadam signs for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us