ISL 2018: NorthEast United sign full-back Keegan Pereira

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 698 // 30 Aug 2018, 15:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Keegan Pereira in action for former club ATK

What's the story?

NorthEast United continued their spending spree of late, by signing defender Keegan Pereira. The 30-year-old will now link up with his new teammates ahead of the latest Indian Super League season.

In case you didn't know...

Pereira became the Five Hundred and Eighth (508) player to represent India when he took to the field on July 7, 2016, against Laos.

The heart of the matter

NorthEast United FC announced, via Twitter, that they have completed the signing of Keegan Pereira. The Indian defender becomes the latest singing for the Highlanders who have been very active in the market lately.

Having represented India and played for clubs at the highest level in the country, the experienced left-back puts pen to paper as he embarks on his new journey as a Highlander! 💪#WelcomePereira #StrongerTogether #8States1United pic.twitter.com/j7jifP1RPN — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) August 30, 2018

Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the defender started his career with Mumbai FC. He was with his hometown club for the next four years, after which, he left them for Salgaocar.

After a season with the Goan club Salgaocar, Pereira returned to Maharashtra to play for DSK Shivajians. It was his displays for DSK, which caught the attention of Bengaluru FC. He moved to the newly formed club in 2013.

Spending two years with Bengaluru, the 20-year-old decided it was not only time to switch clubs but also leagues. As a result, he signed for Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC. His first stint in ISL was nothing too extravagant, as he played eight games before returning to Bengaluru FC on loan.

In 2016, Pereira tried his luck in the ISL for the second time, as he joined Atletico de Kolkata. However, he once again returned to Bengaluru, after the season was over.

The Indian international spent another year with Bengaluru, before returning to Atletico de Kolkata for the second time. He played for them during the 2017/18 season.

What's next?

After the pendulum swinging at Bengaluru and ATK, Pereira now becomes the latest cog in Eelco Schattorie's NorthEast machine, as the Dutchman tries to build a new team from scratch.

Will the signing of Keegan Pereira help NorthEast United finish in a Top 4 spot for the first time? Do let us know in the comments below.