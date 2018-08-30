Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

ISL 2018: NorthEast United sign full-back Keegan Pereira

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News
698   //    30 Aug 2018, 15:08 IST

Keegan Pereira
Keegan Pereira in action for former club ATK

What's the story?

NorthEast United continued their spending spree of late, by signing defender Keegan Pereira. The 30-year-old will now link up with his new teammates ahead of the latest Indian Super League season.

In case you didn't know...

Pereira became the Five Hundred and Eighth (508) player to represent India when he took to the field on July 7, 2016, against Laos.

The heart of the matter

NorthEast United FC announced, via Twitter, that they have completed the signing of Keegan Pereira. The Indian defender becomes the latest singing for the Highlanders who have been very active in the market lately.

Born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, the defender started his career with Mumbai FC. He was with his hometown club for the next four years, after which, he left them for Salgaocar.

After a season with the Goan club Salgaocar, Pereira returned to Maharashtra to play for DSK Shivajians. It was his displays for DSK, which caught the attention of Bengaluru FC. He moved to the newly formed club in 2013.

Spending two years with Bengaluru, the 20-year-old decided it was not only time to switch clubs but also leagues. As a result, he signed for Indian Super League club Mumbai City FC. His first stint in ISL was nothing too extravagant, as he played eight games before returning to Bengaluru FC on loan.

In 2016, Pereira tried his luck in the ISL for the second time, as he joined Atletico de Kolkata. However, he once again returned to Bengaluru, after the season was over.

The Indian international spent another year with Bengaluru, before returning to Atletico de Kolkata for the second time. He played for them during the 2017/18 season.

What's next?

After the pendulum swinging at Bengaluru and ATK, Pereira now becomes the latest cog in Eelco Schattorie's NorthEast machine, as the Dutchman tries to build a new team from scratch.

Will the signing of Keegan Pereira help NorthEast United finish in a Top 4 spot for the first time? Do let us know in the comments below.

Topics you might be interested in:
ISL 2018 ATK NorthEast United FC Keegan Pereira ISL News Indian Football Football Transfer News
Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
ISL 2018: NorthEast United complete the signing of Rupert...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign Ghanaian winger...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign Chennaiyin FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign Nigerian forward...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign Juan Cruz Mascia
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign ex-Shillong Lajong...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Winger Seityasen Singh signs for NorthEast United
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United FC sign ex-Gokulam Kerala FC...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: Gurwinder Singh signs for NorthEast United FC
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018: NorthEast United name Eelco Schattorie as new...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us