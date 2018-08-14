ISL 2018: NorthEast United to stick with Eelco Schattorie as assistant coach after move to make him head coach denied

Akshat Mehrish FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 674 // 14 Aug 2018, 13:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Avram Grant could return as NEUFC's technical director

What's the story?

NorthEast United's search for a new manager is set to continue, after their attempts to promote assistant coach Eelco Schattorie to the position of the head coach were rebuffed by the Football Sports Development Limited. As a result, Schattorie is set to continue as the assistant coach with Arthur Papas being touted as the new head coach.

In case you didn't know...

NorthEast United FC have perhaps been the most underperforming team of the Indian Super League. The Highlanders remain the only ISL side, with more than one campaigns under their bag, to never finish in a playoff spot.

The heart of the matter

Troubled side NorthEast United are still looking for the right backroom combination to help them make it through to the playoffs. The Highlanders looked to have found their ideal manager in Eelco Schattorie, only to have their decision reversed after a denial by FSDL.

As a result, Schattorie will continue as the assistant coach to the manager at the North-East club.

Nevertheless, the Highlanders continue their search for a new manager, which has seemingly led them to former Dempo coach, Arthur Papas. The Australian coach has had a three-year stint in India previously, during which he was the head coach of Dempo, Palian Arrows, India U23, and the assistant coach at FC Goa.

The backroom shake-up at NorthEast United FC is set to go even further to the position of technical director. Avram Grant last took over the position of technical advisor at the club, before he was moved on to the position of head coach. It is extremely likely that Grant will once again take up a behind-the-scenes position after he stepped down as the North-East head coach earlier.

What's next?

With the shake-up set to continue, fans will be hoping that the Highlanders find the right combination in time, as the new season is right on the horizon.

Is such a huge backroom shake-up the right call by the Highlanders or will it cost them further? Share your opinions in the comments section below.