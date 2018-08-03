Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
ISL 2018: Pratesh Shirodkar signs a one-year extension with FC Goa

Akshat Mehrish
SENIOR ANALYST
News
330   //    03 Aug 2018, 14:23 IST

Pratesh Shirodkar (Credit: Alchetron)
Pratesh Shirodkar (Credit: Alchetron)

What's the story?

Goa-born midfielder Pratesh Shirodkar has signed a one-year contract extension with FC Goa. Shirodkar has been with the Gaurs since 2016 and will stay on for at least another year.

In case you didn't know...

Born in Calangute, Goa, Shirodkar has been given the title 'King of Calangute'. The midfielder has played for three different clubs in his home state.

The heart of the matter

FC Goa announced, via Twitter, that Pratesh Shirodkar will be staying with the club for at least another year. The midfielder has been on the books of FC Goa since 2016, having spent one season in between, on loan at Mumbai City FC.

The midfielder started his career with SESA FA, which is a football club in Sanquelin, Goa. After playing for SESA at youth level, Shirodkar signed his first professional contract with Sporting Goa in 2012.

Shirodkar was with Sporting for four years, making over seventy appearances from 2012 to 2016. A loan spell to Mumbai City FC in 2015 saw the 29-year-old feature in the Indian Super League for the first time.

Following his performances at Sporting Goa, FC Goa captured the local star in 2016. The midfielder played for Goa for one season before moving to Mumbai FC on loan. Shirodkar's loan ended in 2017 and he has been with FC Goa ever since.

Following Shirodkar's renewal, FC Goa have managed to bring back most of the squad that helped them towards a playoff spot in the last edition of the Indian Super League.

What's next?

The Gaurs enjoyed a good campaign last time around, as they finished third on the league table. On their way to the playoffs, the Goa-based side scored a record forty-two goals. However, a leaky defense eventually led to Goa's downfall and the club was eliminated in the semifinal by Chennaiyin FC.

However, Goa has managed to bring back almost the entire core that helped them finish third last season. Fans will have to wait and see if the Gaurs are able to reach similar heights this season.

Will FC Goa finish in a playoff spot yet again? Do let us know in the comments below.

